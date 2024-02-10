ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Burnley Live Score!
How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Liverpool vs Burnley match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC
Spain: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Liverpool vs Burnley history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 89 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Liverpool with 40 victories, while Burnley has won 28, for a balance of 21 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Liverpool have played Burnley at home in the Premier League, there are 44 matches, where the Reds have the advantage with 23 wins over the nine that the Clarets have won, and the 12 draws that have taken place.
Burnley to take points from Anfield
Despite their position in the table, Burnley is not an easy opponent, and their ability to take advantage of counterattacks and stay solid defensively could pose problems for Liverpool, especially considering the injury absences in the home team. Given the opportunity to face the league leaders, Burnley will be looking to take every opportunity to pick up points and move closer to moving out of the relegation zone.
Liverpool to return to winning ways
Jurgen Klopp's team faces numerous injuries, highlighting the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is still recovering from an injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations. His participation in this match is unlikely.
The match will be played at Anfield
The stadium comprises four stands: Spion Kop, Main Stand ("Main Stand"), Kenny Dalglish Stand ("Kenny Dalglish Stand") and Anfield Road ("Anfield Road").
The record attendance at this stadium is 61,905, set in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton.