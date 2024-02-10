ADVERTISEMENT

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and three assists in 14 games played, starting 13 of them. He has 1134 minutes in total.
Key player - Liverpool

In Liverpool, the presence of Diogo Jota stands out. The 27-year-old Portuguese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the Premier League where he has eight goals and two assists in 17 games played, starting 11 of them. He has 918 minutes in total.
Liverpool vs Burnley history

These two teams have met 111 times. The statistics are in favor of Liverpool, who have come out victorious on 51 occasions, while Burnley have won on 34 occasions, leaving a balance of 26 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 89 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Liverpool with 40 victories, while Burnley has won 28, for a balance of 21 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Liverpool have played Burnley at home in the Premier League, there are 44 matches, where the Reds have the advantage with 23 wins over the nine that the Clarets have won, and the 12 draws that have taken place.

Burnley to take points from Anfield

Burnley, in the relegation zone, arrive at Anfield after rescuing a point against Fulham, with David Fofana as the hero by scoring two goals in the last match. However, against the "big six" teams, led by Vincent Kompany, they have not yet managed to win, losing all six matches played. Aware of their situation, they will be looking to spring a surprise by bringing out their best version.

Despite their position in the table, Burnley is not an easy opponent, and their ability to take advantage of counterattacks and stay solid defensively could pose problems for Liverpool, especially considering the injury absences in the home team. Given the opportunity to face the league leaders, Burnley will be looking to take every opportunity to pick up points and move closer to moving out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool to return to winning ways

After their 3-1 loss to Arsenal, the Reds see their position at the top threatened after a 15-game unbeaten streak. Their lead has shrunk, and any loss of points could jeopardize their position. However, at home they maintain a perfect record with nine wins and two draws so they will be aiming for that effectiveness to remain solid at the top.

Jurgen Klopp's team faces numerous injuries, highlighting the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is still recovering from an injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations. His participation in this match is unlikely.

The match will be played at Anfield

The Liverpool vs Burnley match will be played at Anfield, located in the city of Liverpool, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1884, has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators.

The stadium comprises four stands: Spion Kop, Main Stand ("Main Stand"), Kenny Dalglish Stand ("Kenny Dalglish Stand") and Anfield Road ("Anfield Road").

The record attendance at this stadium is 61,905, set in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton.

