How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC live?
If you want to watch the San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC match, it will not be broadcast on TV or streaming.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC?
This is the kick-off time for the San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC match on February 10, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs.
Brazil: 16:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 14:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs.
Spain: 21:00 hrs.
Mexico: 13:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs.
Peru: 18:10 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs.
How the Leagues Cup will be played
4 weeks, 3 nations, 2 leagues, 1 champion. 🇲🇽🇺🇸🇨🇦
It all starts with the Group Stage on July 26.⚽🔥
🔜 #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/GD2iRxJDx2 — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) January 31, 2024
Leagues Cup groups defined
The groups of the Leagues Cup have been defined, the opponents for this Saturday already know their group rivals, although they will not share a zone in the Cup.
San Jose will be in group 2 of the west zone, located next to the LA Galaxy and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara.
Meanwhile, Charlotte will be placed in Group 4 of the East Zone, along with Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union.
Hamady Diop, Smith's hidden card
The Senegalese scored in the previous preseason game against the LA Galaxy, after a previous season with many, it may be the 2024 season in which the Clemson program graduate and the first pick of the 2023 Draft shines his full light.
News- Charlotte FC
The North Carolina club aims to fight as high as possible this season, now led by experienced coach Dean Smith, without Vinicius Mello and Kamil Jozwiak, but with the arrival of Karol Swiderski, who will be on loan from Hellas Verona until June.
In recent days, there has been much talk of a possible departure of Enzo Copetti, who has been offered to several clubs in his native country.
Charlotte is coming off a 3-0 friendly win over the LA Galaxy.
Who is the new face of the Earthquakes?
Striker Amalh Pellegrino, 33 years old, comes after being the top scorer twice in the Norwegian first division, a competition in which he scored a total of 49 goals. Last season he scored 24 league goals and was the Norwegian League MVP, helping Bodo/Glimt win the Eliteserien for the third time in the last four seasons.
Pellegrino has also scored 17 goals in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, scoring goals against teams such as AS Roma and Celtic FC. At Bodo/Glimt, he scored 75 goals in all competitions.
News - SJ Earthquakes
The San Jose Earthquakes are preparing for their season opener this Saturday against Charlotte, however, yesterday they announced their newest addition, the club acquired forward Amahl Pellegrino on a permanent transfer from Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt and signed him to a two-year contract through the 2025 season, awaiting receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC match, valid for the MLS Preseason.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
