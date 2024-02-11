ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Coventry City vs Millwall
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Millwall as well as the latest information from the Coventry Building Society Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Coventry City vs Millwall live online
If you want to watch Coventry City vs Millwall live on TV, you can follow the game on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Coventry City vs Millwall in EFL Championship?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Millwall player
Zian Flemming, a 25-year-old Dutch playmaker, has six goals and three assists in 32 games. He has two goals in 2024, most recently against Preston North End on January 27, where he helped his team earn a point.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Haji Wright, a 25-year-old American striker, was one of the team's reinforcements in the summer transfer window from the Turkish league. He has nine goals and five assists in 31 games this season 2023/24.
News - Millwall
They have five consecutive matches without a win, four of them defeats. They have not won since January 1, when they achieved their first victory in 2024 in the EFL Championship and so far the only one. They are currently in 16th place with 33 points, five points above the relegation places.
News - Coventry City
Coventry City has just advanced to the round of 16 of the FA Cup after eliminating Sheffield Wednesday in the replay match. This victory will give them motivation after three consecutive matches without a win. Currently with 44 points they are seventh in the EFL Championship, just one point away from the Playoff places.
Background
The balance between these two teams is in favor of Millwall, who have won 17 times, 15 times Coventry City have won, while six duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in November 2023 where Coventry City won 0-3.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity for 32609 spectators.
Preview of the match
Coventry City and Milwall will meet this Sunday, January 11, 2024 in the 31st round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Coventry City vs Millwall match in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.