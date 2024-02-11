ADVERTISEMENT
Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire in Friendly Match?
If you want to watch the Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire match, it cannot be followed on television
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is Los Angeles Galaxy vs Chicago Fire in Friendly Match?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 2:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 3:30 PM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England: 20.30 AM
Australia: 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Be careful with this Chicago Fire player
Xherdan Shaquiri, 32-year-old midfielder and Swiss legend. The 32-year-old right winger has experience in teams such as Liverpool, Stoke City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich or Lyon. In his second season with the Chicago Fire he has scored seven goals and six assists in 34 games. He scored his team's first goal of the preseason, opening the 5-1 rout of Loudoun.
Be careful with this Los Angeles Galaxy player
Dénis Athanase Bouanga, 29-year-old left winger from Gabon, who had a fantastic season last season where he scored 38 goals and gave 12 assists. He even managed to score in nine consecutive games last year, being key for the Los Angeles Galaxy to reach the MLS final.
News- Chicago Fire
They finished the season with two losses after falling against New York City and Charlotte. They finished in the MLS as second to last in the Eastern Conference with 40 points. Six more than Inter Miami, and three points from the Playoffs. Their preseason began with a 5-1 win over Loudoun, while in the second game they did not go beyond a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls. In the third they narrowly beat Austin FC 0-1.
News - Los Angeles Galaxy
The Los Angeles Galaxy came close to becoming MLS champions last season. After a great season where they finished in third place in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. While in the Playoffs they reached the final, but could not against the Columbus Crew, where they lost 2-1. They have not had a very good preseason so far, since they have lost both games. First 1-3 against Nordsjaelland, a Danish team, and in the most recent 1-0 against Louis City.
Background
There are only two previous duels between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire with a balance of one victory for the Chicago team and another of the duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2019 in an MLS match that ended in a goalless draw.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Empire Polo Club.
Match preview
The Los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire will face each other this Sunday, February 11, in the match corresponding to a friendly match.
