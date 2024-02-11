ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AC Milan vs Napoli live corresponding to Serie A 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Napoli online and live in Serie A 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the AC Milan vs Napoli match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Napoli lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Pierluigi Gollini, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Jens Ctrabajo, Stanislav Lobotka, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Alessio Zerbin, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano.
Victor Osimhen, player to watch!
The Napoli forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the team's best scorers and helping in the generation team offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to form a lethal forward line. At the moment he has 9 goals and 2 assists in 19 games in all his team's competitions.
How does Napoli arrive?
The Napoli team will face Lazio in the most duel of Serie A. Napoli is in very good shape with a record of 9 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses, placing it in ninth position in Italian Calcio with 31 points. On the other hand, the team managed to get into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in second position in Group C above Braga and Unión Berlin. This season, the team has a great squad of great players such as Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Juan Jesús, the most outstanding. Napoli is competing in several tournaments so they hope to have a healthy and strong squad throughout the regular season. Gli Azurri participates in the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A and its main objective is to show the great quality that led it to become the Italian champion.
Latest AC Milan lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mike Maignan, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tijjani Reijnders, Yacine Adli, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Rafael Leao, player to follow!
The AC Milan winger is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Portugal team and his team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists. His mission now is to add to his ability and help AC Milan continue to be among the great Italian powers and be able to take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Leao will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and show the level that led him to the call for Portugal in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He currently has 7 goals and 9 assists in 20 games played.
How does AC Milan get here?
Il Rossoneri starts the 2023-2024 Serie A season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Italian Calcio title. Milan is one of the biggest teams in Italy and after having won one more title, they will seek to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Champions League within Group E along with Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16. AC Milan participates in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Rafael Leao, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan is in third position in the table with 49 points after 15 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses.
Where is the game?
The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium located in the city of Milan will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their 2023-2024 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 75,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the AC Milan vs Napoli match, corresponding to the matchday 23 of Serie A 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.