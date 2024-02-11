ADVERTISEMENT

3:30 AM21 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Argentina on TV in real time?

Brazil vs Argentina

Pre-Olympic

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024;

Time: 6pm  ET;

Venue: Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte, in Caracas, Venezuela;

Where to watch: SporTV (closed TV) and Globoplay (streaming).

3:25 AM26 minutes ago

When is the Brazil vs Argentina match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brazil and Argentina will kick off at 8pm (Brasília time) at the Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte in Caracas, Venezuela. The match will be broadcast live on SporTV (closed TV); Globoplay (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
3:20 AM31 minutes ago

Argentina's probable line-up:

Brey; Lujan, Di Cesare, Valentini e Barco; Redondo, Equi Fernández, Medina, Almada; Solari e Castro. Técnico: Javier Mascherano.
3:15 AM36 minutes ago

Brazil's probable line-up:

Mycael; Khellven, Arthur Chaves e Lucas Fasson; Andrey Santos, Alexsander, Gabriel Pirani e Mauricio Magalhães; Gabriel Pec, John Kennedy e Endrick. Técnico: Ramon Menezes.
3:10 AM41 minutes ago

Only the top two qualify for the Olympic Games

Only the top two qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris in mid-2024. So a win against Argentina on Sunday (11) would guarantee an Olympic berth.

A draw could also be enough, but that would depend on whether Venezuela beat Paraguay, which would mean a three-way tie with teams on four points and a result based on goal difference. If they lose to the Argentinians, Brazil will be out of the Olympics.

3:05 AMan hour ago

Paraguay are the leaders of the quadrangular

The Brazil-Argentina derby, which should determine a place at the Paris-2024 Olympic Games, will be the preliminary match between Venezuela and Paraguay next Sunday (11) at the Brígido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital. It will be the last round of the final quadrangular of the Pre-Olympic Tournament.

As the two matches are decisive, the organization decided to favor the team from the host country at the end of the competition. And as Paraguay are the leaders of the quadrangular after two rounds, with four points, and if they beat Venezuela they will be champions regardless of Brazil-Argentina, the confederation also decided that the Paraguayans should be in the final match.

3:00 AMan hour ago

Argentina

Unlike Brazil, the Argentinian team had an excellent first phase at the Pre-Olympics, not only because of the results, but also because of the technical level and the rapport of their young players. They won two and drew two. However, in the quadrangular the results have yet to appear, and now the Hermanos can't think of any other result than victory.

In the opening game of the final phase, they faced Venezuela and were held to a 2-2 draw in the final minutes of the match, after a penalty was awarded with the help of the VAR. And in the last round, another draw, this time against Paraguay 3-3, goals from Redondo, Almada and Solari. For the decisive match against Brazil, coach Mascherano will have the return of his starting full-backs, Barco and Lujan, who were sent off against Venezuela.

2:55 AMan hour ago

Brazil

The U-23 team didn't excite, despite topping Group A in the first round. In the 2024 Pre-Olympic, Brazil opened the scoring with Endrick after three minutes, but then let Bolivia play. Still, Brazil won and took their first three points. In the second match, they beat Colombia 2-0 and then beat Ecuador 2-1 to secure their place in the quadrangular. Already guaranteed a place and with reserves, the Brazilian team fell 3-1 to Venezuela.

In the final quadrangular, Brazil suffered against a good Paraguay side, losing 1-0 to Peralta's goal at the end of the first half. Ramon was also without midfielder Marlon Gomes, who broke his leg. On the second matchday, they beat the hosts 2-1, with goals from Mauricio and Guilherme Biro. Now, against the Argentinians, a draw qualifies the Brazilian team, but a win for the Hermanos eliminates the Canarinho team.

Brazil
Brazil

 

2:50 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

This Sunday, February 11, the Brazil-Argentina derby concludes the 3rd round of the final phase of the Pre-Olympics. The match is scheduled for 8pm (Brasília time) at the Brígido Iriarte National Stadium in Venezuela. Brazil need to win to avoid giving up the dream of the Olympic triumph, but they can qualify with a draw, while the Hermanos need a win at any cost to go to Paris.

The Brazilian national team have had a mixed record in their last few games. Starting with a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay on February 5, followed by a 3-1 loss to Venezuela on February 1. However, they showed resilience by beating Ecuador 2-1 on January 29 and Colombia 2-0 on January 26. Before that, they beat Bolivia 1-0 on January 23.

In recent games, the Venezuelan team has had mixed results. Starting with a draw against Argentina, where the score ended 2-2. This was followed by a remarkable 3-1 win over Brazil. Against Colombia, they claimed another 1-0 victory. The clash with Ecuador ended in a draw, with a score of 1-1. A more exciting draw came against Bolivia, with a score of 3-3. 

2:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Brazil vs Argentina live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the Pre-Olympic Tournament between two teams: Brazil on one side. On the other is Argentina. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
