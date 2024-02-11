ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Brazil vs Argentina on TV in real time?
Argentina's probable line-up:
Brazil's probable line-up:
Only the top two qualify for the Olympic Games
A draw could also be enough, but that would depend on whether Venezuela beat Paraguay, which would mean a three-way tie with teams on four points and a result based on goal difference. If they lose to the Argentinians, Brazil will be out of the Olympics.
Paraguay are the leaders of the quadrangular
As the two matches are decisive, the organization decided to favor the team from the host country at the end of the competition. And as Paraguay are the leaders of the quadrangular after two rounds, with four points, and if they beat Venezuela they will be champions regardless of Brazil-Argentina, the confederation also decided that the Paraguayans should be in the final match.
Argentina
In the opening game of the final phase, they faced Venezuela and were held to a 2-2 draw in the final minutes of the match, after a penalty was awarded with the help of the VAR. And in the last round, another draw, this time against Paraguay 3-3, goals from Redondo, Almada and Solari. For the decisive match against Brazil, coach Mascherano will have the return of his starting full-backs, Barco and Lujan, who were sent off against Venezuela.
Brazil
In the final quadrangular, Brazil suffered against a good Paraguay side, losing 1-0 to Peralta's goal at the end of the first half. Ramon was also without midfielder Marlon Gomes, who broke his leg. On the second matchday, they beat the hosts 2-1, with goals from Mauricio and Guilherme Biro. Now, against the Argentinians, a draw qualifies the Brazilian team, but a win for the Hermanos eliminates the Canarinho team.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Brazilian national team have had a mixed record in their last few games. Starting with a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay on February 5, followed by a 3-1 loss to Venezuela on February 1. However, they showed resilience by beating Ecuador 2-1 on January 29 and Colombia 2-0 on January 26. Before that, they beat Bolivia 1-0 on January 23.
In recent games, the Venezuelan team has had mixed results. Starting with a draw against Argentina, where the score ended 2-2. This was followed by a remarkable 3-1 win over Brazil. Against Colombia, they claimed another 1-0 victory. The clash with Ecuador ended in a draw, with a score of 1-1. A more exciting draw came against Bolivia, with a score of 3-3.
Pre-Olympic
Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024;
Time: 6pm ET;
Venue: Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte, in Caracas, Venezuela;
Where to watch: SporTV (closed TV) and Globoplay (streaming).