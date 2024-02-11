ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Granada match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Barcelona vs Granada match for LaLiga 2024?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Granada of February 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Granada's last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Augusto Batalla, Kamil Piatkowski, Bruno Méndez, Martin Hongla, Carlos Neva, Ricard Sánchez, Sergio Ruiz, Óscar Melendo, Gonzalo Villar, Facundo Pellistri and Douglas Arezo.
Barcelona's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Iñaki Peña, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, João Cancelo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Oriol Romeu, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.
Players to watch from Granada
The next three players are considered key to Granada's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Barcelona. The Albanian player Myrto Uzuni (#11) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Gonzalo Villar (#24) is another play distributor on the field that is extremely important; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Augusto Batalla (#25) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Granada in the tournament
Granada had a bad start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in nineteenth position in the general table after 2 games won, 6 tied and 15 lost, they have 12 points. Their goal this season is to save themselves from relegation by getting out of the last three positions in the general table. Granada's objective for this game is to be able to win and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 3, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas at the Nuevo Los Cármenes and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Barcelona players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Barcelona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Granada. Poland player Robert Lewandowski (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Ilkay Gündogan (#22) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Barcelona in the tournament
The Barcelona football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in third position in the general table with 15 games won, 5 tied and 3 lost, achieving 50 points. Barcelona seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on February 3, it ended in a 3-1 victory against Alavés at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Barcelona, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and is the temporary home of the Barcelona Football Club. It was inaugurated on May 20, 1929 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.