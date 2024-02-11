ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live?
If you want to watch the match Aston Villa vs Manchester United live on TV, your option is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Peacook.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Aston Villa vs Manchester United?
This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match on February 11, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 29:10 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 11:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
USA ET: 11:30 hrs. - Telemundo Deportes
Spain: 18:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 10:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 11:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Last Lineup- Manchester United
The team's final lineup was: Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry McGuire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Holjund.
Last Lineup- Aston Villa
The team's final lineup was: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn and Olie Watkins.
Head to Head: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
This Sunday's match will be the 58th meeting between these two teams in the Premier League, the balance is as follows: 5 wins for Aston Villa against 39 for Manchester United, in addition to 13 draws.
Match Officials
The central referee for this Aston Villa vs Manchester United match will be Rob Jones; Ian Hussin will be in charge of the first line; Richard West will be the second assistant and Tony Harrington will be the fourth official.
In the VAR will be David Coote as VAR referee and Tim Wood as VAR assistant.
Ten Hag's Manchester United looking to make a comeback
The Red Devils look like a team without direction this season, last season they fought for the cups, and were protagonists in the Premier League, but this season they have not had it all their own way.
At the moment, Ten Hag's team is sixth in the League, with 38 points, product of 12 wins and 2 draws, they have conceded 9 defeats.
Aston Villa, the sensation of the season
The local Aston Villa with the arrival of Unai Emery has made a leap in quality, going from being in the lower zone to compete for European places. Today the Birmingham team is fifth in the Premier League, with 46 points, product of 14 wins and 4 draws, only 5 defeats.
Duel of European aspirations
Both Aston Villa and Manchester United have been involved this season in the fight for places in European competitions, Villa is in fifth place so it is in the Europa League zone, while the Red Devils are one place below, but with a very long disadvantage of 8 points, so a victory for Unai Emery's team would leave practically no chances for Erik Ten Hag's team.
The match will be played at Villa Park
Villa Park is the home of Aston Villa FC, one of the most emblematic stadiums in England. It currently has a capacity of 42,682 spectators and has been the home of Aston Villa Football Club since June 1897. The stadium is located in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Aston Villa vs Manchester United, corresponding to the 24th round of the Premier League. The match will take place at Villa Park, at 11:30 am.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
