ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch West Ham vs Arsenal live on Match day 24 of the Premier league 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for the West Ham vs Arsenal live match day 24 of the Premier League 2024, as well as the latest information from the legendary Wembley Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this West Ham vs Arsenal match, Aston Villa vs Manchester United and on Monday, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea will close the day's fixtures for tomorrow and Monday in round 24 of the Premier League 2024, without a doubt a match of maximum importance and with the most important players in the world who will surely give a great show in one of the most expected matchdays in a long time.
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Arsenal online live in the Premier League 2024
The West Ham vs Arsenal match will not be broadcast on television.
The West Ham vs Arsenal match will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
The West Ham vs Arsenal match will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be the English referee, Craig Pawson, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which promises to have a lot of friction, but with his experience both nationally and internationally he is looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the best league at club level in the world.
What time is West Ham vs Arsenal live in the Premier League 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the West Ham vs Arsenal match on 11 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:00
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 14:00
Brazil: 14:00
Chile: 14:00
Colombia: 14:00
Ecuador: 14:00
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 18:00 hours
France: 18:00 hours
Italy: 18:00
Netherlands: 18:00
Belgium: 18:00
Germany: 18:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so both teams will be able to field a full squad and their best players for tomorrow's game, which promises to be one of the best matches of the day.
Background
The record leans towards Arsenal, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 9 wins for the Gunners, 3 draws and 3 wins for West Ham, so tomorrow Arsenal will be favorites to take all 3 points and win their second consecutive match.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal come from defeating Liverpool 3-1 in one of their best games, they will go into one of the most important stadiums with the sole objective of coming away with the win and make it two wins in a row, but they will not have an easy task, as they will face a team hungry for victory, it is expected to be a very close game, full of intensity, goals and emotions, this is how the two teams arrive at tomorrow's match which promises to be one of the best.
How does West Ham fare?
West Ham come from losing 3-0 against Manchester United last match day, a game that they suffered from start to finish and in the end they lost 3 very valuable points, they will try to get out of this bad streak and this bad taste in their mouth but they will face another very complicated team like Arsenal, In the general table they are in the 8th position with 36 points and a record of 10 games won, 6 games with a draw and 7 defeats, they will have in the starting line-up the Mexican Edson Alvarez, in this way West Ham arrives to the 24th round of the Premier League 2024.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream of Match day 24 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, kick-off at 11:00.