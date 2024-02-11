ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch the Deportivo Riestra vs River Plate match?
If you want to watch the Deportivo Riestra vs River Plate match, you can follow it on television CBS Sports Golazo, TyC Sports, Internacional and Paramount+
What time is Deportivo Riestra vs River Plate in the Argentine Professional League Cup?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours
Australia: 6 hours
Bolivia: 15 hours
Brazil: 16 hours
Chile: 16 hours
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 9 p.m.
United States (New York): 16 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 7 p.m.
Be careful with this River Plate player
Miguel Borja, 31-year-old Colombian striker, who has started the season outstanding with six goals in four games. He has scored in all the official matches that he has played in 2024. In his last game of the Professional League Cup he scored a hat trick, which places him as the top scorer with five goals tied with the Uruguayan Ramirez of Newell's
Be careful with this Deportivo Riestra player
Milton Céliz, 31-year-old Argentine forward. Last season he contributed to his team's promotion with 11 goals and four assists. He has been a starter in all three matches in the Professional League, but has not yet made his debut as a scorer in 2024.
News - River Plate
The current champion of the Argentine professional league, which lost in the semifinals of the Professional League Cup against Rosario Central. Precisely against that team he played the champions trophy where it went to River. Although they took two points in their first home game against the Argentinos Juniors, they won the next two games. Therefore right now with seven points they are second in group A with seven points. They also come from beating Excursionistas 3-0, managing to advance to the round of 32 in the Cup
News - Deportivo Riestra
Deportivo Riestra is a team that last season achieved promotion to the first division of Argentine soccer. They have not yet won in the Argentine Professional League after two defeats and a draw. They are currently in 13th position in group A with one point. They have just qualified for the round of 32 of the Cup by defeating Comunicaciones 1-0
Background
This will be the first time in history that River Plate and Deportivo Riestra meet in a match
The stadium
The match will be played at the Guillermo Laza stadium, a stadium that was founded in 1993 and has a capacity for 3,000 spectators.
Match preview
Deportivo Riestra and River Plate will meet this Sunday, January 11, 2024, on matchday 4 of the Argentine national league
