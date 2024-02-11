ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:30 AM23 minutes ago

Tune in here Paraguay vs Venezuela Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Paraguay vs Venezuela live match, as well as the latest information from the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:25 AM28 minutes ago

How to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Paraguay vs Venezuela match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:20 AM33 minutes ago

What time is Paraguay vs Venezuela Pre-Olympic Tournament Match?

This is the start time of the game Paraguay vs Venezuela of February 11th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
USA (ET): 6:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Venezuela: 7:30 PM

6:15 AM38 minutes ago

Key player - Venezuela

In Venezuela, the presence of Jovanny Bolívar stands out. The 22-year-old player, who plays for SD Huesca of Spain, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Pre-Olympic Tournament with three goals.
6:10 AM43 minutes ago

Key player - Paraguay

In Paraguay, the presence of Diego Gómez stands out. The 20-year-old player, who plays for Inter Miami in the United States, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Pre-Olympic Tournament with four goals.
6:05 AMan hour ago

Standings - Quadrangular semifinal

1- Paraguay / 4 PTS

2- Brazil / 3 PTS

3- Argentina / 2 PTS

4- Venezuela / 1 PT

6:00 AMan hour ago

Venezuela

Venezuela lost 2-1 to Brazil in their second appearance in the final quadrangular, finishing in last place with one point. La Vinotinto must win against Paraguay to qualify for the Olympic Games. In case of a tie, their qualification would be defined by goal difference or goals scored. The pressure is maximum, since any result other than victory would mean the elimination of the local team. With its destiny at stake, Venezuela will seek to overcome this challenge and secure its place in the Olympic Games with a determined and focused performance.
5:55 AMan hour ago

Paraguay

Paraguay drew 3-3 with Argentina on the second day of the final phase, showing a solid performance that places them at the top of the table. With four points, product of a win and a draw, they lead the quadrangular. They only need a draw to secure their qualification to the Olympic Games. The Albirroja have shown their quality on the field and their determination to achieve their goals. The next match will be crucial, but they are confident of maintaining their good momentum and sealing their ticket to the international sporting event.
5:50 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium

The Paraguay vs Venezuela match will be played at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium, located in the city of Caracas, Venezuela. This venue, inaugurated in 1936, has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.

Atletico Venezuela Club de Futbol and Metropolitanos Futbol Club of the Venezuelan First Division, as well as Estudiantes de Caracas and Deportivo Petare of the Venezuelan Second Division, play their home games in this stadium.

5:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Pre-Olympic Tournament: Paraguay vs Venezuela Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
5$
10$
15$