2:45 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Udinese live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Juventus Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Udinese online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Juventus vs Udinese can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Juventus vs Udinese match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the Serie A 2024?

This is the start time of the Juventus vs Udinese match on February 12, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:45 hours

Bolivia: 11:45 hours

Brazil: 12:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m.

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:45 hours

Peru: 12:45 hours

Uruguay: 10:45 hours

Venezuela: 12:45 hours

Japan: 10:45 p.m.

India: 01:45 hours

Nigeria: 06:45 hours

South Africa: 05:45 hours

Australia: 8:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 07:45 hours

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke prior to the match between these squads: We must continue our path and focus only on that: it was a difficult match, Inter found the advantage in the first half. In the second half the game was divided and they are always dangerous on the counter, while we certainly have "No I have nothing to criticize my players: this week was negative, it happens, but we have to make sure that things change against Udinese. When I brought in Chiesa it was a delicate moment in the game: putting him together with Yildiz seemed like a risk. We had our opportunities, but I repeat: I have nothing to criticize the boys. We must get back on our path to qualify for the Champions League. Inter has more experience, more serenity to face challenges like this: Juve It has been three years since they faced a challenge like this, playing these games is a step forward in our growth. Now we have to win again immediately, the championship is still long and we have to be quick to find a positive result again. "No one predicted our position in the standings last summer, we are disappointed by today's defeat, but we are happy with what we have achieved and we must continue on this path."

"We definitely made a mistake in the goal, we will see it again this week. But we have to think about our path of growth and get a result again in the next game against Udinese. In the first half we also went down a little." a lot and Inter moved very well, we will have to review that too, but we have room for growth and we know that we will continue to have our spirit of playing well, together. After a game like this you are always sad, we have to "Improve our decisions in the game, but I am convinced of the value of this group. The championship is still long and we must continue on our path."

“He is a young player with a lot of desire to do well. He wants to learn, I'm happy but everything remains to be discovered because he comes from another league.”

2:25 AM3 hours ago

Udinese's latest lineup

Okoye; Pérez, Giannetti, Kristensen; Pereyra, Lovric, Walace, Payero, Zemura; Thauvin; Lucca
2:20 AM3 hours ago

Juventus' latest lineup

Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic.
2:15 AM3 hours ago

How does Udinese arrive?

Udinese has not had a good second half of the season, the visiting squad drew goalless against Monza, so they will look to add three against this complex rival.
2:10 AM3 hours ago

How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus arrives after losing to Inter by the minimum, the local squad will go all out to add three and climb positions in a positive way.

2:05 AM3 hours ago

The Juventus vs Udinese match will be played at the Juventus Stadium

The Juventus vs Udinese match will be played at the Juventus Stadium located in Turin, Italy. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:00 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Juventus vs Udinese match, corresponding to Matchday 24 of Serie A 2024. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 1:45 p.m.
