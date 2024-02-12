ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live corresponding to Matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Selhurst Park Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Chelsea's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Robert Sánchez, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Moisés Caicedo, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer.
Raheem Sterling, player to watch!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the top figures within the English team. During this season he has played 9 games, where he has managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist, in addition to his team being the third worst offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Sterling will seek to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place among Chelsea's starters and recover to the highest possible level.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 3 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Jorginho, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. The Blues continue their preparation in North American territory and this will be a very important duel, because Arsenal is a direct rival in the Premier.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Odsonne Édouard, Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.
Eberechi Eze, player to watch!
The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Crystal Palace in the football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the player participated in 40 games where he scored 10 goals and 4 assists. The British midfielder had a great season and Crystal Palace will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Crystal Palace get here?
The Eagles are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to seek to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top category of English football. Crystal Palace finished in eleventh position in the Premier League with 45 points, after 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the Premier League did not lead to a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 17 points away from the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where is the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 34,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match, corresponding to Matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Selhurst Park Stadium, at 2 p.m.