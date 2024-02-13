ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City live, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City match live on TV and online?
The West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City?
This is the kick-off time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City match on February 13, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Referee Team
Referee: Rebecca Welch.
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the players to keep in mind in Cardiff City is Perry Ng, the 27-year-old English-born central defender, has played 26 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Bristol City, Q P R and Plymouth.
Key player at West Bromwich Albion
One of the most outstanding players in West Bromwich Albion is Thomas Asante, the 25 year old English born center forward, has played 28 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has two assists and nine goals, these against; Leed United, Middlesbrough, Q P R, Coventry City, Sunderland AFC, Stoke City, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.
History West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, West Bromwich Albion dominate the record with two wins, there have been three draws and Cardiff City have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with seven goals to Cardiff City's two.
Actuality - Cardiff City
Cardiff City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 30 matches, it is in the 14th position in the standings with 40 points, this after winning 12 matches, drawing four and losing 14, leaving a goal difference of -5, this after scoring 36 goals and conceding 41.
- Last five matches
Cardiff City 0 - 3 Leeds United
Plymouth 3 - 1 Cardiff City
Watford FC 0 - 1 Cardiff City
Cardiff City 0 - 2 Preston Nort End
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing 30 matches they are in the number five position in the standings with 49 points, this score was achieved after winning 14 matches, drawing seven and losing nine, they have also scored 43 goals and conceded 29, for a goal difference of +14.
- Last five matches
Norwich City 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Wolves
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Birmingham City
Ipswich Town 2 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
The match will be played at the The Hawthorns Stadium
The match between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium in the city of West Bromwich (England), this scenario is where the West Bromwich Albion Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1900 and has a capacity for approximately 26,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City live matchday 32 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
