Stay with us to follow Norwich City vs Watford live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the Norwich City vs Watford live starting lineups for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, as well as the latest information emerging from Carrow Road. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Norwich City vs Watford online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Norwich City vs Watford match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watford's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ben Hamer, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Porteous, Jamal Lewis, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Jake Livermore, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Ismaël Koné, Bayo Youssouf, Ken Sema and Matheus Martins.
Mileta Rajovic, player to watch!
The Watford striker is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Dane continues his development and has established himself as one of Watford's starters, after a good season last season in Sweden's Allvenskan, in which he scored 22 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Watford's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 10 goals and 1 assist in 32 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Watford arrive?
Watford continues its EFL Championship season ranking in eleventh position with 41 points, after 10 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Ismael Koné, Hassane Kamara, Kortney Hause, Hamza Choudhury and Vakoun Issouf to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 10 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich City to climb positions in the table. The Watford team is going through a streak of draws, adding 3 of the last 5 games with draws and leaving several points along the way. The team will try to break the streak of draws with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and get into the top 10 of the championship.
Norwich City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Ashley Barnes, Gabriel Sara, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Borja Sainz and Christian Fassnacht.
Gabriel Sara, player to follow!
The Norwich City midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he played 33 games, where he scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich City arrive?
Norwich City enters this preparation duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 additions, those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young players such as Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
Where is the game?
Carrow Road located in the city of Norwich, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 27,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1935.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Watford match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place on Carrow Road, at 2:45 p.m.