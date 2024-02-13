ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City live in the UEFA Champions League.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City live in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as well as the latest information from the Parken Stadion. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Parken Stadium
It is one of the most important stadiums in Denmark, home of FC Copenhagen, has a capacity of 38 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 9, 1992. It will be the stage where FC Copenhagen and Manchester City will open this Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, a match where a full house is expected with fans who will not abandon their team in this match that will be historic for them.
Other matches tomorrow in the UEFA Champions League 2024
Tomorrow in addition to this match between FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City there will also be RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, two very exciting games with very high quality players.
Where and how to watch FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City online live in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2024
The match FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City will be broadcasted on TV on TNT Sports channel.
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City will be streamed on the HBO Max app.
What time is FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16?
This is the kick-off time for the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City match on 13 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 21:00 hours
France: 21:00 hours
Italy: 21:00 hours
Netherlands: 21:00 hours
Belgium: 21:00 hours
Germany: 21:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which has the special ingredient of being the first game of the Round of 16 in one of the best club tournaments in the world, the UEFA Champions League 2024.
Background
The record leans towards Manchester City, as these two teams have met on two occasions, with only one draw and one win for Manchester City, so tomorrow the Blues will be favorites to win the first 90 minutes of the Round of 16.
How is Manchester City doing?
For their part, Manchester City come from defeating Everton 2-0 in the last round of the Premier League, in the overall standings they are in second place with 52 points and a record of 16 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, they will be looking for an advantage in the away leg of the Round of 16, The two teams are the favourites in this knockout round, and will be looking to close out the second leg at home in front of their home fans. This is how the two teams are heading into what promises to be one of the best games of the UEFA Champions League, and is sure to be full of intensity, goals and excitement.
How does Copenhagen arrive?
FC Copenhagen comes from defeating Molde 3-1 resting some players ahead of tomorrow's match, in their local league they are in third place with 33 points and a record of 10 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats, they will face tomorrow the first 90 minutes of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, They will be looking to take advantage at home and with their fans and then in the return leg they will go into one of the most complicated stadiums and seek to eliminate one of the strongest teams in this UEFA Champions League. Without doubt, a very important match awaits us with two teams that have already booked their ticket to the Round of 16.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16 first leg. The match will take place at the Parken Stadium at 14:00.