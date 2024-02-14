ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Forge player
Terran Campbell, Forward. The best player of Forge FC, last season, without a doubt Chivas, proved that he can be very dangerous, his speed and ability to generate space in the area make him a dangerous player, for the second leg Chivas should have him well covered, as he can generate many opportunities.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Cade Cowell, forward. A player that Chivas was able to detect because of his great skills, the player belonged to San Jose, Chivas having sold off several players, they needed a player with great potential, Cowell in the first leg game scored two goals, this put him as the top scorer of the tournament and is expected to start the game as a starter.
Latest Foge FC lineup
Kalongo, Samuel, Achinioti, Metusala, Owolabi, Badibanga, Hijabrpour, Bekker, Choiniere, Campbell, Poku.
Latest Chivas lineup
Whalley, Chavez, Sepulveda, Briseño, Castillo, Sanchez, Gonzalez, Beltran, Torres, Marin, Cowell.
Background
Forge and Chivas played their first international duel in Canada, prior to this there was no history of a meeting between these clubs, the Liga MX team managed to solve in the first leg taking two goals difference, Forge will now seek victory in the Akron to advance to the next round, nothing is defined yet and that makes the duel very attractive.
Arbitration quartet
Forge FC for the perfect match
Forge FC is the great dominator of the Canadian Premier League, this has led them to be able to play international tournaments in CONCACAF, a team that is practically new and is already in a prestigious tournament in the area, it says one thing and that is that they are working hard to surprise in the coming years, what Forge FC showed in the first leg against Chivas was very interesting, the team never went out looking for a draw, their proposal put the red and white team in trouble and their goal was thanks to a great team play, in order to reverse the negative result, the team needs to score goals and not concede any against, their rival presses at the start and that makes them very dangerous, Forge needs to jump lines and keep the ball away from the goal.
Chivas for another win
Chivas is showing a great level at the beginning of the season, without a doubt the team has been improving since last year, but the surprising thing is that the red and white players are adapting well to Gago's style in such a short time of preparation, Chivas' objective since Hierro's arrival is to compete against the best and this CONCACAF Champions League has as a great prize to attend the Club World Cup, for Chivas to return to that tournament would be the best thing they can do, The beginning of the season for Chivas was good, despite the fact that it took them a while to get their first victory of the tournament, since the first victory of the tournament, in Liga MX they have accumulated three consecutive victories and four in all competitions, for a team like this it is undoubtedly a great motivator to continue adding victories and now against Forge, their job will be to advance, but above all to play a good game without thinking that they are already in the next round.
To close what was done in Canada
Chivas and Forge will meet again in a duel that promises to have many emotions, the red and white team played a great role in the first leg and now in the second leg they are expected to give a great show with Forge going out looking for goals, Chivas has shown great ability to get the results while maintaining an offensive style, while Forge showed great qualities in the creation.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Forge FC match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League 2024. The match will take place at the Akron Stadium at 10:00 PM ET.