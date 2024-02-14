ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AM24 minutes ago

Tune in here Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Home Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:40 AM29 minutes ago

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City match live on TV and online?

The Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
2:35 AM34 minutes ago

What time is Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City?

This is the kick-off time for the Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City match on February 14, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - 
Spain: 21:45 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. - 
2:30 AM39 minutes ago

Referee Team

Referee: Keith Stroud.
2:25 AM44 minutes ago

Key player at Coventry City

One of the players to watch out for at Coventry City is Haji Wright, the 25-year-old American-born center forward has played 29 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has five assists and 10 goals, these against; Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End twice, Plymouth Argyle, Southampton, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Millwall twice.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Key player in Plymouth Agyle

One of the most outstanding players in Plymouth Agyle is Morgan Whittaker, the 23-year-old English-born center forward has played 30 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has seven assists and 16 goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Norwich City on three occasions, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Sunderland AFC, Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Cardiff City on two occasions, Watford FC, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Swansea City.
2:15 AMan hour ago

History Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City

In total, the two sides have met five times since 2009, Coventry City dominate the record with three wins, there have been zero draws and Plymouth Argyle have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Coventry City with seven goals to Plymouth Argyle's five.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Coventry City

Coventry City has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 31 matches, is in the number six position in the standings with 47 points, this was achieved after winning 12 matches, drawing 11 and losing eight, leaving a goal difference of +13, this after scoring 48 goals and conceding 35.
  • Last five matches

Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Coventry City
Coventry City 2 - 2 Bristol City
Norwich City 2 - 1 Coventry City
Coventry City 4 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City 2 - 1 Millwall

2:05 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 30 matches they are in the 15th position in the standings with 36 points, this score was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing nine and losing 12, they have also scored 49 goals and conceded 50, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last five matches

Plymouth Argyle 3 - 1 Cardiff City
Leeds United 1 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
Swansea City 0 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle 1 - 4 Leeds United
Sunderland AFC 3 - 1 Plymouth Argyle

2:00 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Home Park Stadium

The match between Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City will take place at the Home Park Stadium in the city of Plymouth (England), this scenario is where the Plymouth Argyle Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1893 and has a capacity for approximately 17,900 spectators.
Image: GETTY IMAGES
Image: GETTY IMAGES
1:55 AMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City, valid for the 32nd matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Ismael Esteban Silva Ibagos
Ismael Esteban Silva Ibagos
5$
10$
15$