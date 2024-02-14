ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Home Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City match live on TV and online?
The Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City?
This is the kick-off time for the Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City match on February 14, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Referee Team
Referee: Keith Stroud.
Key player at Coventry City
One of the players to watch out for at Coventry City is Haji Wright, the 25-year-old American-born center forward has played 29 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has five assists and 10 goals, these against; Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End twice, Plymouth Argyle, Southampton, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Millwall twice.
Key player in Plymouth Agyle
One of the most outstanding players in Plymouth Agyle is Morgan Whittaker, the 23-year-old English-born center forward has played 30 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has seven assists and 16 goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Norwich City on three occasions, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Sunderland AFC, Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Cardiff City on two occasions, Watford FC, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Swansea City.
History Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2009, Coventry City dominate the record with three wins, there have been zero draws and Plymouth Argyle have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Coventry City with seven goals to Plymouth Argyle's five.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Coventry City with seven goals to Plymouth Argyle's five.
Actuality - Coventry City
Coventry City has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 31 matches, is in the number six position in the standings with 47 points, this was achieved after winning 12 matches, drawing 11 and losing eight, leaving a goal difference of +13, this after scoring 48 goals and conceding 35.
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Coventry City
- Last five matches
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Coventry City
Coventry City 2 - 2 Bristol City
Norwich City 2 - 1 Coventry City
Coventry City 4 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City 2 - 1 Millwall
Actuality - Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 30 matches they are in the 15th position in the standings with 36 points, this score was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing nine and losing 12, they have also scored 49 goals and conceded 50, for a goal difference of -1.
Plymouth Argyle 3 - 1 Cardiff City
- Last five matches
Plymouth Argyle 3 - 1 Cardiff City
Leeds United 1 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
Swansea City 0 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle 1 - 4 Leeds United
Sunderland AFC 3 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
The match will be played at the Home Park Stadium
The match between Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City will take place at the Home Park Stadium in the city of Plymouth (England), this scenario is where the Plymouth Argyle Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1893 and has a capacity for approximately 17,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City, valid for the 32nd matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.