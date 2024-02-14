ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toronto vs Real Salt Lake in a Friendly Match
What time is Toronto vs Real Salt Lake match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Toronto vs Real Salt Lake of February 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
USA: 4:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how Toronto vs Real Salt Lake live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Toronto vs Real Salt Lake in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Toronto vs Real Salt Lake in streaming, it will not be streamed.
Background
This will be the 23rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 6 wins for Toronto, 5 draws and 11 for Real Salt Lake, leaving the scales very uneven.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to Toronto, while Real Salt Lake have 1 win and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 2 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Real Salt Lake 2 - 2 Toronto FC, Apr. 9, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Toronto FC, May 18, 2019, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Toronto FC 3 - 1 Real Salt Lake, Mar. 30, 2018, U.S. Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 0 - 0 Toronto FC, Mar. 4, 2017, U.S. Major League Soccer
Toronto FC 1 - 0 Real Salt Lake, Aug. 3, 2016, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Watch out for this Real Salt Lake player
United States midfielder, 20 year old Diego Luna has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the United States league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Toronto player
The 29-year-old attacker from Italy, Federico Bernardeschi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Toronto doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Orlando City, having a streak of 0 wins, 0 draws and 5 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Toronto FC 0 - 2 Orlando City SC, Oct. 21, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York Red Bulls 3 - 0 Toronto FC, Oct. 7, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC 3 - 0 Toronto FC, Oct. 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Toronto FC 2 - 3 FC Cincinnati FC, Sept. 30, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
New York City FC 3 - 0 Toronto FC, Sept. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How are Real Salt Lake coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Colorado Rapids, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Houston Dynamo FC 1 - 1 Real Salt Lake, Nov. 11, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Real Salt Lake (5) 1 - 1 (4) Houston Dynamo FC, Nov. 6, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Houston Dynamo FC 2 - 1 Real Salt Lake, Oct. 29, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Colorado Rapids 0 - 1 Real Salt Lake, Oct. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2 - 2 Real Salt Lake, Oct. 14, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Toronto vs Real Salt Lake, a friendly match. The match will take place at TBC (USA), at 16:00.