Watch out for this Ross County player
Simon Murray, Scottish striker, 31 years old, who has scored 13 goals and two assists in 30 matches this 2023/24 season. He has not scored since January 30 when he scored a brace against Livingston.
Watch out for this Rangers player
James Tavernier, captain and right back of the Glasgow team. He has 17 goals and seven assists this season. Ten of them in the Scottish league, although he has not scored in this competition since December 10.
News - Ross County
They have two defeats in a row. The last one was a 5-0 drubbing at home to Motherwell. They have nine matches without a win in a row. Their last victory was on December 5, 2023. They are currently in the penultimate position in the Scottish Premiership with 19 points.
News - Rangers
They have seven consecutive victories in official matches. They have won all the matches they have played in this 2024. Their last defeat in an official match was last December 30 where they lost against Celtic. They are coming from beating Ayr 2-0 in the round of 16 of the Scottish Cup. They are currently in second place with 58 points with one game behind Celtic, who have 51.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of the Rangers, who have won 18 of the 22 meetings. The other four have ended in a draw. Ross County have never beaten the Glasgow side. The last time they met was in August 2023 in the Scottish league where Rangers won 0-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, located in Glasgow. It was inaugurated in 1899 and has a capacity of 50,817 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rangers and Ross County will meet this Wednesday, February 14, 2024 in the 20th round of the Scottish Premiership.
