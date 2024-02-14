ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to follow Rangers vs Ross County

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Ross County as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Rangers vs Ross County?

If you want to watch Rangers vs Ross County live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

¿A qué hora es el partido Rangers vs Ross County en Scottish Premiership?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Chile: 2:45 PM&

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

USA: 3:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 2:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

Watch out for this Ross County player

Simon Murray, delantero escocés de 31 años de edad que lleva esta temporada 2023/24 un total de 13 goles y dos asistencias en 30 encuentros. Desde el pasado 30 de enero que marcó un doblete frente al Livingston no ha anotado.

 

Watch out for this Rangers player

James Tavernier, captain and right back of the Glasgow team. He has 17 goals and seven assists this season. Ten of them in the Scottish league, although he has not scored in this competition since December 10.

 

News - Ross County

They have two defeats in a row. The last one was a 5-0 drubbing at home to Motherwell. They have nine matches without a win in a row. Their last victory was on December 5, 2023. They are currently in the penultimate position in the Scottish Premiership with 19 points.
News - Rangers

They have seven consecutive victories in official matches. They have won all the matches they have played in this 2024. Their last defeat in an official match was last December 30 where they lost against Celtic. They are coming from beating Ayr 2-0 in the round of 16 of the Scottish Cup. They are currently in second place with 58 points with one game behind Celtic, who have 51.
Background

The head-to-head record is in favor of the Rangers, who have won 18 of the 22 meetings. The other four have ended in a draw. Ross County have never beaten the Glasgow side. The last time they met was in August 2023 in the Scottish league where Rangers won 0-2.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, located in Glasgow. It was inaugurated in 1899 and has a capacity of 50,817 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Rangers and Ross County will meet this Wednesday, February 14, 2024 in the 20th round of the Scottish Premiership.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Rangers vs Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
