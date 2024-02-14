ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba?
If you want to watch the Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba match, it can be followed on television on TyC Sports Internacional and Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 13:00 hours
Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 2 p.m.
United States (ET): 1800 hours
Spain: 11 p.m.
Mexico: 4 p.m.
Paraguay: 2 p.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 2 p.m.
Watch out for this Central Córdoba player
Florián Monzón, a 23-year-old Argentinean striker who has been one of this season's reinforcements coming from Portland Timbers' subsidiary team. He has experience in Argentina after playing for Velez Sarsfield and Platense. In three games he has scored one goal, his first with Central Córdoba.
Watch out for this Boca Juniors player
Miguel Merentiel, a 27-year-old Uruguayan center forward, has scored two goals and one assist this season. Last season, his first at Boca, he was on loan, but the Argentine club has already paid two million for the striker, who scored 18 goals and five assists. On February 5, he scored his last goal against Tigres, where he also provided an assist.
News - Central Córdoba
In their last match they achieved the first victory of the 2024 season. They beat Sarmiento at home and scored their first goals. Victory to end the negative streak, as they lost the first three matches of the season. With three points they are in tenth position in group B.
News - Boca Juniors
They have started the season with numerous draws, three of the four matches they have played. The good news is that they are undefeated. Right now they have six points and are in seventh place in Group B. They are only one point away from the fourth position, which gives them access to play in the playoffs of the Argentinean Professional League Cup.
Background
A total of 12 matches have been played between these two teams, with a favorable balance for River Plate, which has won on seven occasions. Central Córdoba has won three times and two duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in September 2023, when Boca won 3-0 away.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, known as the Bombonera. It is located in Buenos Aires. It was inaugurated in 1940 and has a capacity for 54,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boca Juniors and Central Córdoba will meet this Tuesday, February 14, 2024 in the fifth round of the Argentine Professional League.
