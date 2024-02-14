ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match live?
What time is Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League
Argentina 3 pm: Star+
Bolivia 2 pm: Star+
Brazil 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Chile 2 pm: Star+
Colombia 1 pm: Star+
Ecuador 1 pm:Star+
USA 1 pm ET: Paramount+
Spain 7 pm: LaLiga+
Mexico 1 pm: Star+
Paraguay 2 pm: Star+
Peru 1 pm: Star+
Uruguay 3 pm: Star+
Venezuela 2 pm: Star+
Calibrating your aim
Al-Nassr performance summary
Points: 14
Performance: 77%
Wins: 3
Draws: 2
Losses: 0
Highlights: Unbeaten run and top of the group
Knights of Najd
The 77% record puts Al-Nassr behind five teams in the overall standings of the 40 teams that played in the group stage: Kawasaki Frontale (88%), Pohang Steelers (88%), Al-Hilal (88%), Al-Ittihad (83%) and Al-Ain (83%).
The Knights of Najd have only won two matches by more than two goals, both in the first rounds: 2-0 against Persepolis and 3-1 against Istiklol.
Al-Feiha performance summary
Points: 9
Performance: 50%
Wins: 3
Losses: 2
Highlight: 4-1 win over Pakhtakor on the last matchday
The Oranges
In the final match of the group stage, The Oranges beat Pakhtakor 4-1 in a crucial game to ensure qualification. The win secured second place in the group, while their opponents dropped to third.
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
In 1997, the stadium was renamed in honor of Prince Faisal bin Fahd, a prominent figure in the Saudi royal family and a great sports enthusiast.
Throughout its history, the venue has been the scene of great moments in Saudi and international soccer.
In 2009 and 2014, the stadium underwent renovations that modernized its facilities and increased its capacity. The natural grass was replaced with state-of-the-art artificial grass, the changing rooms were modernized and new press areas and boxes were built.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!