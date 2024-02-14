ADVERTISEMENT

1:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League

This is the start time of the game Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr of 14th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Star+

Bolivia 2 pm: Star+

Brazil 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

Chile 2 pm: Star+

Colombia 1 pm: Star+

Ecuador 1 pm:Star+

USA 1 pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 7 pm: LaLiga+

Mexico 1 pm: Star+

Paraguay 2 pm: Star+

Peru 1  pm: Star+

Uruguay 3 pm: Star+

Venezuela 2 pm: Star+

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Calibrating your aim

12:45 AM2 hours ago

Al-Nassr performance summary

Position: 1st place in Group E

Points: 14

Performance: 77%

Wins: 3

Draws: 2

Losses: 0

Highlights: Unbeaten run and top of the group

12:40 AM3 hours ago

Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr dominated Group E of the AFC Champions League 2024 and qualified for the knockout phase as leaders with 14 points, six more than second-placed Persepolis. The Saudi team finished the first phase unbeaten, with three wins and two draws.

The 77% record puts Al-Nassr behind five teams in the overall standings of the 40 teams that played in the group stage: Kawasaki Frontale (88%), Pohang Steelers (88%), Al-Hilal (88%), Al-Ittihad (83%) and Al-Ain (83%).

The Knights of Najd have only won two matches by more than two goals, both in the first rounds: 2-0 against Persepolis and 3-1 against Istiklol.

12:35 AM3 hours ago

Al-Feiha performance summary

Position: 2nd place in Group A

Points: 9

Performance: 50%

Wins: 3

Losses: 2

Highlight: 4-1 win over Pakhtakor on the last matchday

12:30 AM3 hours ago

The Oranges

Al-Feiha qualified for the knockout phase of the AFC Champions League 2024 in second place in Group A with nine points, six behind leaders Al-Ain. The Saudi team had a 50% record, with three wins and two defeats.

In the final match of the group stage, The Oranges beat Pakhtakor 4-1 in a crucial game to ensure qualification. The win secured second place in the group, while their opponents dropped to third.

12:25 AM3 hours ago

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a multi-purpose stadium used mainly for sporting events, especially soccer matches. Opened in 1971, the stadium has a capacity of around 22,500 spectators.
In 1997, the stadium was renamed in honor of Prince Faisal bin Fahd, a prominent figure in the Saudi royal family and a great sports enthusiast. 

Throughout its history, the venue has been the scene of great moments in Saudi and international soccer. 

In 2009 and 2014, the stadium underwent renovations that modernized its facilities and increased its capacity. The natural grass was replaced with state-of-the-art artificial grass, the changing rooms were modernized and new press areas and boxes were built.

12:20 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr live this Wednesday (14), at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the AFC Champions League. The match is valid for the last 16 of the competition.
12:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
