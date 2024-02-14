ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Preston North End vs Middlesbrough live streaming
Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away league games
Preston have won only four of their last 11 such games there
Middlesbrough want to do the double against Preston
Preston have won their last three home league games against Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
Their away form has been impressive, despite their recent struggles underlining their threat on this trip. Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away league games and could fancy their chances of rising above their overall problematic form.
Preston
That has breathed life back into their top-six chances, although they still have some catching up to do. Home form needs to continue the improvement, as they have three wins from their last four home league games.
TIME AND PLACE!
Looking at the 23 meetings between Preston North End and Middlesbrough, Preston North End have triumphed in 5 matches, while Middlesbrough have emerged victorious 12 times. Draws account for 6 of those games.
Clubs located in the middle of the list in any league, including the Championship, generally play unevenly. Talking specifically about Preston North End, after 31 matches, they are in 10th place in the table with 45 points scored, with 13 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats. With an average of 1.3 goals scored per game and 1.6 goals conceded, it's hard to count on anything more. Only by playing with maximum concentration will you be able to fight for victory in this match.
Clubs in the middle of the table in any league, including the Championship, tend to play inconsistently. Speaking specifically about Middlesbrough, after 30 matches they have 12 wins, 5 draws and 13 defeats. They are in 12th place in the table with 41 points. With 1.5 goals scored per game and 1.5 goals conceded, it's difficult to fight for anything more in the league. Only with maximum concentration will they be able to win this match.
Championship: 2nd Division (EFL Championship)
Date and time: February 14, 2024 - 16:45 (BST)
Venue: Deepdale Stadium (Preston)
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil