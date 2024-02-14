ADVERTISEMENT

Preston vs Middlesbrough
Preston vs Middlesbrough

Match: Preston-Middlesbrough

Championship: 2nd Division (EFL Championship)

Date and time: February 14, 2024 - 16:45 (BST)

Venue: Deepdale Stadium (Preston)

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough

Apart from live streaming here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Preston North End and Middlesbrough will not be broadcast in Brazil.
Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away league games

Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away league games (L1), as many as in their previous 14 such games (D3 L8), and could win three in a row for the first time since last October.
Preston have won only four of their last 11 such games there

After winning their opening four league games at Deepdale this season, Preston have won only four of their last 11 such games there (D2 L5), though have won three of their last four there (L1).
Middlesbrough want to do the double against Preston

Middlesbrough are looking to complete a league double over Preston North End for the first time since the 1973-74 campaign, with Jack Charlton leading Boro to two wins over brother Bobby’s Preston side that season.
Preston have won their last three home league games against Middlesbrough

Preston have won their last three home league games against Middlesbrough – they’ve never won four home matches in a row against them.
Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have had a difficult weekend, losing 2-1 to Bristol City. That extended their winless run to three games, drawing the other two. With only six points separating them from the top-six spots, Michael Carrick’s men can’t afford slip-ups. That they have been one of the entertaining teams is true beyond doubt, as their scoring (44) and defensive record (44) in the league suggests.

Their away form has been impressive, despite their recent struggles underlining their threat on this trip. Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away league games and could fancy their chances of rising above their overall problematic form.

Preston

This Championship match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston on Wednesday. After last weekend fixtures, the hosts are 10th with 45 points while the visitors are 12th with 41 points, having played a game lesser. Preston won 2-0 against Cardiff over the weekend for a second win in a row. In fact, they have seven points from their last three league games and lost just one of their last five Championship matches.

That has breathed life back into their top-six chances, although they still have some catching up to do. Home form needs to continue the improvement, as they have three wins from their last four home league games.

Foto: Preston
TIME AND PLACE!

Championship betting preview: Preston North End vs Middlesbrough. Ahead of the match on February 14 at 4:45 PM, dive into our analysis, which includes head-to-head stats, team standings, current form and the latest odds. This preview offers key insights for making an informed prediction.

Looking at the 23 meetings between Preston North End and Middlesbrough, Preston North End have triumphed in 5 matches, while Middlesbrough have emerged victorious 12 times. Draws account for 6 of those games.

Clubs located in the middle of the list in any league, including the Championship, generally play unevenly. Talking specifically about Preston North End, after 31 matches, they are in 10th place in the table with 45 points scored, with 13 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats. With an average of 1.3 goals scored per game and 1.6 goals conceded, it's hard to count on anything more. Only by playing with maximum concentration will you be able to fight for victory in this match.

Clubs in the middle of the table in any league, including the Championship, tend to play inconsistently. Speaking specifically about Middlesbrough, after 30 matches they have 12 wins, 5 draws and 13 defeats. They are in 12th place in the table with 41 points. With 1.5 goals scored per game and 1.5 goals conceded, it's difficult to fight for anything more in the league. Only with maximum concentration will they be able to win this match.

Welcome to the Preston North End vs Middlesbrough live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Preston North End on one side. On the other side is Middlesbrough. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
