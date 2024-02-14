ADVERTISEMENT
"I want the news of the week to be the victory in Paris."
Follow here PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Score
How to watch PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Real Sociedad: match for the in Champions League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In HBO MAX.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star +.