Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM11 minutes ago

"I want the news of the week to be the victory in Paris."

Takefusa Kubo, Real Sociedad player, declared in the middle of the week after his renewal with the Spanish club until 2029, that his desire is to beat PSG, that the news is not about his renewal, but rather the victory of Real Sociedad:  "I want the news of the week to be the victory in Paris."
2:55 AM16 minutes ago

Follow here PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the PSG vs Real Sociedad live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:50 AM21 minutes ago

How to watch PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

2:45 AM26 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Real Sociedad: match for the in Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Real Sociedad: of Wednesday, February 14, 2024 in several countries:

 

2:40 AM31 minutes ago

Players to follow from Real Sociedad

Takefusa Kubo is the player to watch despite the loss of Mikel Oyarzabal, Kubo returning from the Asian Cup era. With 6 goals in the League and 3 assists, tying with Brais Méndez. In the Champions League in 6 games he made 1 assist, 1 yellow card. Brais has 3 goals. In the UCL he has 5 games, 3 goals and 1 assist
2:35 AM36 minutes ago

PSG players to watch

Kylian Mbappé is PSG's player to watch with 6 games in the Champions League, he scored 3 goals. In Ligue 1 he has scored 20 goals in 21 games, 4 assists in these last games, being the best chess piece. The best assister is Ousamane Dembele with 8 assists.
2:30 AM41 minutes ago

How does Real Sociedad arrive?

Real Sociedad comes as the leader with 12 points, group D was a great test, they won 3 and tied 3. They tied on points with Inter with 12 points. In the round of 16 they will have the most difficult test to beat Mbappe's PSG. In their last UCL game they tied Inter Milan 0 goals. In the League they are in 7th position with 37 points, they have just lost 0 goals against Osasuna. They tied 0 goals against Mallorca in the Copa del Rey. Their next game will be against Mallorca in the league and Villareal.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How does PSG arrive?

PSG qualified for this round after winning its second place in group F, with 8 points in the famous group of death. Milan was third with the same 8 points. Dortmund was first in the group with 11 points. In their last game they tied 1 goal against BVB. In these round of 16, Real Sociedad will be their rival. In Ligue 1 they come from winning by 3 goals against LOSC, in the French Cup they won 3 goals to 1. After this game at Nantes it will be their next game. On March 5 it will be the return in Spain.
2:20 AMan hour ago

How do they reach the round of 16?

The round of 16 is approaching and here they are with the following match programs, where great games await us. PSG and Real Sociedad dominate with the day of love and friendship. Lazio and Bayern also play in this period. Manchester City, Leipzig, Kobenhavn and Real Madrid began to dominate the round of 16. PSV, Dortmund, Inter, Atleti, Porto, Napoli, Arsenal and Barcelona are the next round of 16 games.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Champions League Match PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
