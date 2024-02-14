ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Portland Timbers vs San José Earthquakes live from the 2024 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Timbers vs San José Earthquakes live corresponding to the 2024 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Empire Polo Club Coachella. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Portland Timbers vs San José Earthquakes online and live from the 2024 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Portland Timbers vs San José Earthquakes match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 15 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 16 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 16 hours without transmission
Colombia: 14 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 14 hours without transmission
US (ET): 14 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 16 hours without transmission
Peru: 14 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 16 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 15 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Portland Timbers lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: David Bingham, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Claudio Bravo, Juan Mosquera, Diego Chará, Evander, Cristhian Paredes, Felipe Mora, Yimmi Chará and Santiago Moreno.
Antony, player to watch!
The Portland Timbers forward will seek to become an important piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel being one of the club's reinforcements, after having had a good season in the Liga Do Portugal with 6 goals and 1 assist being the leader in his team's offense. Now, the Brazilian comes to reinforce the Timbers to try to show a great version and be the team's attacking reference. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Felipe Mora and Evander to form a lethal forward.
How does Portland Timbers arrive?
The Portland team started its path to the 2024 MLS season, after finishing in tenth place in the Western Conference with 43 points. These come after staying out of the Playoffs the previous year, being 1 point away from achieving it. This is why the team made several changes to strengthen all the team's lines and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Phil Neville want to have a better start than last season and seek to break the bad streak of failing to make the playoffs after two consecutive years. Some names of interesting players are Antony, Felipe Mora, Diego Chará, Evander, Claudio Bravo, Maxime Crépeau and Dario Zuparic. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and seeking to get into the 2024 MLS Playoffs.
Last San José Earthquakes lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Daniel, Rodrigues, Jonathan Mensah, Paul Marie, Carlos Akapo, Jackson Yueill, Carlos Gruezo, Matthew Hoppe, Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro and Jeremy Ebobisse.
Cristian Espinoza, player to follow!
The San José Earthquakes winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 13 goals and 8 assists in the last regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Espinoza should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Jeremy Ebobbise and Carlos Gruezo for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How do San José Earthquakes arrive?
The San José team enters Providence Park to face the Portland Timbers and continue their path towards the 2024 MLS Cup season. They finished in ninth position in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 14 draws and 10 defeats to reach 44 points and getting into the MLS Wild Card. The team lost in this instance to Kansas City on penalties. The Quakes will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their third MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Cristian Espinoza, Edwyn Mendoza, JT Marcinowski, Carlos Akapo, Jeremy Ebobbise and Carlos Gruezo as an important base for the start of the season. Those from San José will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where is the game?
Empire Polo Club Coachella located in the city of Indio, California will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective leagues ahead of the resumption of the MLS. This game will be played behind closed doors.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portland Timbers vs San José Earthquakes match, corresponding to the 2024 friendly match. The match will take place at the Empire Polo Club Coachella, at 2 p.m.