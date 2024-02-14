ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Millwall vs Ipswich match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Ipswich of February 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Latest Ipswich lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Václav Hladky, Sam Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Leif Davis, Harrison Clarke, Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, Sam Morsy, Kieffer Moore, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns.
Latest Millwall lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Matija Sarkic, Wes Harding, Jake Cooper, Japhet Tanganga, Casper de Norre, George Honeyman, Joe Bryan, Dan McNamara, Michael Obafemi, Zian Flemming and Romain Esse.
Ipswich players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Ipswich and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Millwall. Player Conor Chaplin (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Defender Leif Davis (#3) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 33-year-old goalkeeper Václav Hladky (#31) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Wednesday.
Ipswich in the tournament
Ipswich had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 60 points with 17 games won, 9 draws and 4 lost. They are located in fourth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Their goal is to be promoted this season, so they want to be among the first 8 places and they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 10, 2024, they drew 2-2 against West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Millwall players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Millwall and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Ipswich. Player Kevin Nisbet (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Zian Flemming (#10) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 26-year-old goalkeeper Matija Sarkic (#20) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Wednesday.
Millwall in the tournament
Millwall is progressing well in the EFL Championship season, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 33 points with 8 games won, 9 tied and 14 lost. They are located in the eighteenth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Wednesday's game will be very difficult since Ipswich is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 11, 2024, they lost 2-1 against Coventry City at The Coventry Building Society Arena and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Den is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 20,146 spectators. It was opened on August 4, 1993, cost £16 million to build and is currently the home of EFL Championship side Millwall.