Coachella Valley Invitational
The match takes place in the Coachella Valley Invitational. This tournament is organized by the LA Galaxy at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The tournament is in its third edition. The Empire Polo Club, where the pre-season tournament matches take place, is also famous for the annual Coachella music and arts festival, famous for the big names in pop music who perform there, such as Harry Styles, Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, among many others.
Retrospect
The Red Bulls and Austin FC have met twice in their history, with the New York side winning once and drawing once. In those encounters the Red Bulls scored five times, while Austin scored four. The first match in their history took place in 2022, when the Red Bulls won 4-3 away from home, with goals from Ngoma, Yearwood, Harper and Barlow, while Driussi, who scored twice, and Finlay netted. In 2023 the tie was 1-1 at home, with Rigoni opening the scoring and Driussi equalizing.
Probable NY Red Bulls
The likely NY Red Bulls team is: Reyes, Edelman, Duncan, Tolkin, Amaya and Luquinhas; Barlow and Elias Manoel.
Probable Austin
Austin FC's probable team for the match is: Stuver, Lima, Cascante, Vaisanen and Gallagher; Ring, Valencia, Finlay, Driussi and Wolff; Rigoni.
MLS
In the 2023 MLS season, the NY Red Bulls finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, tied with Charlotte FC, six behind Nashville and two above Montréal and New York City. Austin FC, in the Western Conference, came 12th with 39 points, three above LA Galaxy and two below Minnesota United.
Last Matches: NY Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, have two draws and a win, also in friendly matches, but all away from home. On January 24, they beat New England. On the 27th, it was a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire and on Saturday (10), curiously, it was another 2-2 draw, now with St Louis City SC.
Last Matches: Austin FC
Austin FC come into the match with two wins and one defeat from their last outings. On January 26, at home, they won 2-1 against FC Cincinnati. On Wednesday (7), again at home, they lost 1-0 to Chicago Fire. On Sunday (11), a 3-1 home win over LA Galaxy, all in pre-season friendlies.
