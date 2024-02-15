ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Real Esteli vs Club America Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Esteli vs Club America match.
What time is Club America vs Real Esteli match?
This is the start time of the game Club America vs Real Esteli of 14th February in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Real Esteli vs Club America around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 14, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 15, 2024
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 14, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
February 15, 2024
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
February 15, 2024
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
February 14, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 14, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
February 15, 2024
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
February 14, 2024
|
21:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
February 15, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Club America player:
For this match, the player to watch will be centre forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current Club America striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opposition half, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the win.
Watch out for this Real Estelí player:
For this match, the player to watch will be centre forward; Ewerton. The penalty area killer has been characterised as a strong, tenacious, skilful player, and above all a killer in the penalty area, perfect characteristics for him to be the perfect player at any moment of the match to set off the gunpowder and tip the balance in his team's favour to achieve victory.
They seek the championship
On the other hand, the eagles of America have started the tournament in a good way, maintaining the crown scepter and the same medal intact, without any team so far tarnishing the shine that the current Liga MX champion has. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the long-awaited fourteenth star to the great record that is found in Coapa, even so, at Club América it is an obligation and ambition to go and win everything, so, in this tournament, upon arriving as the defenders from the throne, will want to retain it to maintain total dominance of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of the Liga MX, as well as add the eighth international star to the eagles. Likewise, it is important to add this victory since their return to Liga MX and the return game in the CONCACAF Champions League are soon approaching, and arriving with high spirits will be essential on their path to the eighth international medal.
Mission Impossible
Real Estelí will face one of the biggest challenges in its history as they will face the top winner of the CONCACAF Champions League and the current champion of Mexican soccer, so they will have to show their best football if they want to hit the table with a hammer and eliminate to one of the favorites to lift the trophy. Likewise, it is worth remembering that Real Estelí earned its place in this edition of CONCACAF after being a semi-finalist in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, achieving that until now it places this team as a rival that must be respected.
The fight for CONCACAF begins
Once again, the journey for Eternal Glory begins, 27 teams will compete throughout the knockout phases for victory and the prize for continuing to transcend in this historic tournament that will grant the champion team a pass to the next FIFA Club World Cup in year 2025, a tournament that will mark a before and after in the history of football as it will be the first world competition at the club level to be held with the same format as the original World Cup. Likewise, this will be held in the United States, so it does even more The action of lifting the Cup is mandatory, since they will play in this region that is their home. For this round, 24 teams will seek to advance to the next round where four teams are already waiting that managed to qualify for the round of 16 for having emerged champions in their respective zones, earning a ticket to avoid this first eliminatory round. Likewise, this tie will be round trip, so 180 minutes of emotions await us.
Last Real Estelí line-up:
C. Salandia; O. Acevedo, C. Gutiérrez, J. Ortiz, M. Flores; J. Quijano, F. Montserrat, M. López; P. Gallego, Ewerton, H. García.
Last Club América line-up:
L. Malagón, C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín.
Background:
Last match Real Esteli hosted America in the first leg of the first elimination round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Nicaraguan side managed to take the win by a final score of 2-1.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is one of the most iconic football venues in the world. Located in Mexico City, it is the third largest stadium in the world in terms of capacity, with a capacity of over 87,000 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1966 and has hosted important sporting and cultural events over the years. In addition to being the home of the América football team, it is famous for having been the scene of two FIFA World Cup finals: in 1970 and in 1986, the latter remembered especially for Diego Maradona's "Goal of the Century" and the "Goal of the 20th Century" he scored in the same match. The Azteca Stadium has also witnessed countless musical events, including concerts by world-renowned artists. Its distinctive bowl-shaped design and considerable altitude above sea level make it a unique venue for football, as Mexico City's thin atmosphere can affect the performance of visiting players.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Real Esteli match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League Match: Club America vs Real Esteli!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.