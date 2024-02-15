ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from Monumental José Fierro Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate?
This is the kick-off time for the Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate match on February 14, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (February 15)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Nazareno Arasa
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Assistant Referee 2: Cristian Navarro
Fourth official: Brian Ferreyra
VAR: Fernando Rapallini
AVAR: Juan Pafundi
Key player at River Plate
One of the players to take into account in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 31-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played four games so far in the 2024 Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored six goals against Argentinos Juniors, Barracas Central, Velez Sarsfield on three occasions and Deportivo Riestra.
Key player at Atlético Tucumán
One of the most outstanding players in Atletico Tucuman is Mateo Coronel, the 25 year old center forward born in Argentina has played three games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and one goal, this one against; Rosario Central.
History Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate
In total, both squads since 2021 have met five times, the record is dominated by River Plate with one win, there have been four draws and Atlético Tucumán has not won on any occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with four goals to Atlético Tucumán's three.
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate throughout the 2024 Professional League has had a very good performance, because after playing four games it is located in the number one position in the standings with 10 points, this was achieved after winning three games, tying one and losing zero, it also has a goal difference of +10, this after scoring 11 goals and conceding one.
River Plate 1 - 1 Argentinos Juniors
- Last five games
Actuality - Atlético Tucumán
Atlético Tucumán is going through a bad moment talking about the Professional League 2024, because after playing a total of four matches, it is located in the 12th position of the standings with two points, this after not winning any match, tying two and losing two, it has also scored one goal and conceded six, for a goal difference of -5.
Danubio FC 0 - 1 Atlético Tucumán
- Last five matches
The match will be played at the Monumental José Fierro Stadium
The match between Atlético Tucumán and River Plate will take place at the Estadio Monumental José Fierro in the city of Tucumán (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atlético Tucumán plays its home matches, it was built in 1921 and has a capacity for approximately 38,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate match, valid for date 5 of the 2024 Professional League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.