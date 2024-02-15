ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to follow Shakhtar Donestk vs Marseille

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Shakhtar Donestk vs Marseille as well as the latest information from the Volksparkstadion. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Shakhtar Donestk vs Marseille in UEFA Europa League?

If you want to watch the Shakhtar Donestk vs Marseille match, you can follow it on TV on Paramount +

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Shakhtar Donestk vs Marseille in UEFA Europa League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Watch out for this Marseille player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a striker with a lot of experience, having played for teams such as Arsenal and FC Barcelona. The Gabon international striker has 14 goals and seven assists this season. Five of them in the UEFA Europa League, a competition he came close to winning with the Gunners, but lost the final.

 

Watch out for this Shakhtar Donetsk player

Oleksandr Zubkov, 27-year-old Ukrainian right winger. This season he has five goals and six appearances in 23 games. A player who already knows what it is to score in the Europa League, something he achieved with Ferencvaros in the 2021/22 season.

 

News - Marseille

Marseille is in the midst of a bad streak, having failed to win in Ligue 1 in 2024, having gone five matches in a row without a victory. In addition, Stade Rennais knocked them out of the Coupe de France. Their last victory in the French league was last December 17 where they beat Clermont 2-1. They are currently in eighth place with 30 points, five points behind the European places and eight points behind third place, which gives access to the Champions League. 

 

In the Europa League, they finished second in Group B after losing top spot on the last matchday to Brighton. In the group stage they took 11 points out of a possible 18. They have never won this competition, although they have come close on two occasions, 1988-88 and 2017-18, both times falling in the final. They had not played this competition since the 2021-22 season where they did not go beyond the group stage.

News - Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk is playing a series of friendlies in order not to lose the rhythm of competition. Due to the fact that the Ukrainian league is stopped until February, they want to remain active to prepare for the Europa League. In the local league they are in the fourth position with 31 points, three points behind the leader, but it is true that Shakhtar has all matches less than the teams located in the upper part of the table. 

 

They competed in the Europa League by finishing third in Group H of the Champions League where they finished with nine points, behind FC Barcelona and Porto. The Ukrainian team already knows what it means to win in this tournament, which they achieved in the 2008/09 season. Last season they fell in the round of 16 where they lost 2-8 on aggregate to Feyenoord.

Background

There are only two previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and Marseille in history, with the Ukrainians winning both matches. The last time they met was in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League where Shakhtar won both the first leg and the second leg, ending the tie with a 1-4 aggregate score. Shakhtar Donetsk have met French teams 19 times with a record of nine wins, five draws and five defeats. While Marseille have faced Ukrainian teams six times, winning only once, drawing three times and losing twice.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Volksparkstadion, a stadium located in the German city of Hamburg. The stadium was inaugurated in 2000 and has a capacity for 2,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Shakhtar Donetsk and Marseille will meet this Thursday, February 15, 2024 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Shakhtar Donestk vs Marseille match in UEFA Europa League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
