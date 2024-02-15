ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM2 hours ago

2:55 AM3 hours ago

Where to watch Lens vs Freiburg in UEFA Europa League?

If you want to watch the match Lens vs Fribourg, you can follow it on TV on Paramount+ and ViX


2:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is Lens vs Freiburg in UEFA Europa League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

2:45 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Freiburg player

Lucas Höler, a 29-year-old German striker who has scored six goals and one assist this season. All goals in the Bundesliga, none in the Europa League despite playing in all group stage matches, nor did he do so last season. He has scored only one goal in this 2024, in his team's win against Hoffenheim.

 

2:40 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Lens player

Florian Sotoca, a 33-year-old striker, has five goals and six assists in 26 games this season. He has just scored against Strasbourg. This is his first season playing in European competitions and he has yet to score. He will make his UEFA Europa League debut in this match.

 

 

2:35 AM3 hours ago

News - Freiburg

Freiburg have lost three games in a row and have conceded three goals in all three. They have only managed to win one of the five matches they have played in this 2024. They are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga with 28 points, just four points away from the European places and 12 points away from the Champions League. 

 

They failed to beat West Ham on the last matchday and finished second in Group B, so they have to go through the round of 32. They took 12 points out of a possible 18, the two defeats against the 'hammers'. For the second time in this decade they are in the UEFA Europa League. Last season they reached the round of 16. That is precisely their record in this competition.

2:30 AM3 hours ago

News - Lens

Lens is in a good momentum and has won three consecutive matches. The last one was a 3-1 home win over Strasbourg. They have recovered after a start of 2024 where they were eliminated on penalties against Monaco in the Coupe de France and then lost 0-2 at home against PSG. They are currently sixth with 35 points, they are in European positions, but if they want to return to play the group stage directly they need to finish in the top 3 and for now they are three points away from that third position. 

 

A team that played the group stage where they finished third with eight points, one point less than PSV. Their victory in the last matchday against the king of the Europa League, Sevilla, helped them to qualify for the round of 32 of the second European competition. They are back in the Europa League, something they have not done since the 2007/08 season and this is the sixth time in this century. Their best record is to reach the semifinals, something they did in 1999/00.

2:25 AM3 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that Lens and Freiburg will meet in a UEFA Europa League match. Lens have played German teams 14 times with a record of five wins, five draws and four defeats. Meanwhile, Freiburg have faced French teams ten times, seven of them against Strasbourg. Their record against teams from France is four wins, three draws and three defeats.
2:20 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1933 and has a capacity of 38223 spectators.

 

2:15 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Lens and Freiburg will meet on Thursday, February 15, 2024 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.
2:10 AM3 hours ago

