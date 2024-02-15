ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Lens vs Freiburg in UEFA Europa League?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
They failed to beat West Ham on the last matchday and finished second in Group B, so they have to go through the round of 32. They took 12 points out of a possible 18, the two defeats against the 'hammers'. For the second time in this decade they are in the UEFA Europa League. Last season they reached the round of 16. That is precisely their record in this competition.
News - Lens
A team that played the group stage where they finished third with eight points, one point less than PSV. Their victory in the last matchday against the king of the Europa League, Sevilla, helped them to qualify for the round of 32 of the second European competition. They are back in the Europa League, something they have not done since the 2007/08 season and this is the sixth time in this century. Their best record is to reach the semifinals, something they did in 1999/00.
