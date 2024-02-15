ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
The entire refereeing commission comes from Spain, with Alejandro Hernández being the referee, with José Naranjo and Diego Sanchez Rojo as assistants. Carlos del Cerro Grande will be the VAR for the competition, with Ricardo de Burgos as assistant referee.
Probable Sparta Praga
Sparta Prague's probable team for the match is: Vindahl, Vitik, Krejci and Panak; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci and Zeleny; Karabec, Kutcha and Birmancevic.
Probable Galatasaray
Galatasaray's probable team for the match is: Muslera, Ayhan, Sánchez, Nelsson and Kutlu; Demirbay, Torreira, Yilmaz, Mertens and Zaha; Icardi.
Injuries
Galatasaray will be without the injured Ziyech, who is out along with Bardakci and Sergio Oliveira. Sparta will be without Vindhem and Haraslin, who are also injured.
Okan Buruk!
Okan Buruk, in a pre-match press conference, spoke about what he expects from this playoff phase: "Europe is very important to us. Last year we set ourselves the goal of playing in the Champions League and tomorrow we have a very important match if we want to get through to the Europa League and achieve our goals here. The important thing here is to think game by game. We're playing at home. There's no goal advantage like before. There will be a game with equal goals on both pitches. The pleasure of soccer has increased a little more. To keep winning with the superiority we've established with our fans on our own pitch. We always show what we can do when we combine our play with our fans. Our aim is to win this match and go into the next game with an advantage. We'll be playing a good team who were last year's champions in their league. They're the league leaders and they're coming off a long break. I don't know if that's an advantage or a disadvantage, but we also have games at a fast and intense pace. We had a chance to rest and work before this match. We're one hundred percent ready for this match. We want to do everything we can to win as much as we can. We have to start well and keep going until the end of the match. We need patience during the match. I trust my players to play a game worthy of the Galatasaray fans. This is a team game. Although I'm in charge of the team, we're working together with our staff and the board. Of course, there can be ups and downs in this performance, but our main goal is Galatasaray's success. The unity we show continues to grow. Whenever we get a glimpse of it, we show it clearly on and off the pitch. This unity brings us victories and success. Last year, it brought us the championship. This time, there are more goals. Our goals in the league, the Super Cup and the Europa League. We want to win four cups. We need that unity again to achieve that goal. When we achieve that, we'll show how big Galatasaray is. I'm also trying to fight on the pitch with my players, because we want everyone who comes to the stadium to be part of our game. In soccer, there are different stories and different games every day. That's why we need to be patient in the game. Sometimes we have to play very differently to win together. Our aim is to win overall. We showed that in the Champions League with our play and attitude, and now we have the Europa League and our own league. We want to succeed here again and crown the Galatasaray shield with a trophy. Sometimes we talk about records and numbers here, but the winner is always Galatasaray. We ended the transfer period on a positive note. Only Serge was left among our players. He joined us today. We're trying to improve our squad. Our president and the board made the reinforcements we wanted. We're trying to do the best with the players we have. We have very important and experienced players. We've shown that in the last two matches. In most of the games, we've taken the phenomenon of the team. It's important how we play, not who we have. We have a very big team here. We'll fight that team the same way on all four sides. Sacha was important to us, but those who play in his place will try to do their best. I'm going into tomorrow's match confident in the players I have and I have high expectations of their performance. In that sense, the last two matches have been a yardstick for us."
Groups!
Turkish and Czech Leagues!
Galatasaray lead the Turkish league with 66 points, two clear of Fenerbahce and an incredible 26 clear of Trabzonspor and Besiktas. In the Czech league, Sparta are also top with 53 points, four clear of Slavia Prague and 14 clear of Viktoria Plzen.
Last Matches: Sparta Prague
Sparta Prague come into the match on the back of three straight wins. Their first win came on January 29, 2-0 over Bodo/Glimt in a friendly. The second came on Thursday, 2-1 away to Malmo, also in a friendly. On Saturday, the third win came against Karviná, 3-0, with goals from Krejci, Karabec and Kutcha.
Last Matches: Galatasaray
Galatasaray come into the match on the back of three straight wins in their last games. On Friday, they beat Samsunspor 2-0 away from home, with goals from Nelsson and Yilmaz. On Tuesday (6), they beat Bandirmaspor 4-2 in the Turkish Cup at home, with goals from Sánchez, Dervisoglu, Tetê and Carlos Vinícius, while Piçinciol and Mulumba scored. And on Saturday (10), they beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0, with goals from Yilmaz and Mertens.
