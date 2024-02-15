ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Navbahor Namangan vs Al-Ittihad on TV in real time?

Navbahor Namangan - Al-Ittihad

AFC Champions League

Date and time: Thursday, 15/02/2024, 11 a.m. (Brasília)

Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Namangan (UZB)

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

When is the Navbahor Namangan vs Al-Ittihad match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Navbahor Namangan and Al-Ittihad kicks off at 9am ET at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Al-Ittihad

Al-Mayouf; Hawsawi, Sharahili, Hegazi e Hawsawi; Al-Sahafi, Fabinho, Kanté e Jota; Romarinho e Al-Amri
Navbahor

Yusupov; Golban, Ivanovic, Milovic e Cermelj; Dokic e Boltaboev; Ismoilov, Iskanderov e Sobirizhonov; Abdukholiqov
Al Ittihad

In the competition, the Saudi team finished top of Group C with 15 points. The team won five and lost just once to Al Jawiya on matchday four. They scored 11 goals and conceded four.
Without Benzema

Al-Ittihad have sent out their list of registered players for the last 16 of the AFC Champions League, with the absence of Karim Benzema. The team face Navbahor Namangan next Thursday without the French star, who didn't take part in pre-season with the rest of the squad and is training alone to regain his fitness.

The tournament has a limit of five players not born in Asia, and coach Marcelo Gallardo has chosen to register defender Hegazy, midfielders Fabinho and Kanté, as well as forwards Romarinho and Hamdallah. At 36, Benzema hasn't played since the defeat to Al-Nassr on December 26.

In recent weeks, there has been strong speculation about his possible departure from Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman is said to be unhappy with the lack of big-name signings, which has led to an internal war with the club. Despite this, the transfer window closed and the player stayed. He returned to training after a month's absence, having missed the trip to Dubai, where the squad had pre-season training.

Al Ittihad

After the mid-season break, Marcelo Gallardo's Al Ittihad have returned with changes, starting with the termination of the contract of midfielder Igor Coronado, who is expected to play in Brazilian soccer. In the two matches they have played in 2024, they have come out on top: a 4-0 win over Al Faisaly in the King's Cup and a 3-0 win against Al Tai in the Saudi League.

Making their first appearance in this competition since the 2018-19 campaign, Al Ittihad had few problems in the group stage, winning five of their six matches. It's a stark contrast to what they've shown domestically this season, with the reigning Saudi Pro League champions currently fifth in the table, losing three of their last four encounters.

Marcelo Gallardo's men come into this match having won their previous two away games in all competitions, outscoring their opponents 7-0 in that period.

 

Navbahor Namangan

Navbahor from Ubzakhstan follow a "Brazilian soccer style" calendar, with the national championship not starting until March. The team hasn't played since December 4 last year and only played one pre-season friendly, a 2-2 draw with Orenburg. In the Asian Champions League, they finished second in Group D with 13 points, behind Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, and are therefore playing their first game at home.

It was a long road to the last 16 for Navbahor, who had to beat Al-Wakrah in a qualifying match just to reach the group stage of the tournament. However, Samvel Babayan's side earned their place in the knockout phase, losing just one of their six group games in their debut campaign in the competition.

The Namangan club have not been as sharp at home, winning just one of their previous four matches in all competitions at the Markaziy Stadium (a 3-0 win over Bunyodkor).

TIME AND PLACE!

Al-Ittihad face Navbahor on Thursday (15) in the first leg of the last 16 of the AFC Champions League. The ball will roll from 11am (Brasilia time) at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, with ESPN and Star+ broadcasting.

Uzbekistan's Navbahor host Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on Thursday morning (15) at 11am (Brasília) at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan in the first leg of the last 16 of the AFC Champions League 2023/24. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 on free-to-air TV and on Star+ streaming (see the full schedule here).

Navbahor, a team from Ubzakhstan, follow a "Brazilian soccer style" calendar, with the national championship only starting in March. The team hasn't played since December 4 last year and only played one pre-season friendly, a 2-2 draw with Orenburg. In the Asian Champions League, they finished second in Group D with 13 points, behind Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, and are therefore playing their first game at home.

Welcome to the Navbahor Namangan vs Al-Ittihad live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the AFC Champions League between two teams: Navbahor Namangan on one side. On the other side is Al-Ittihad. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
