The tournament has a limit of five players not born in Asia, and coach Marcelo Gallardo has chosen to register defender Hegazy, midfielders Fabinho and Kanté, as well as forwards Romarinho and Hamdallah. At 36, Benzema hasn't played since the defeat to Al-Nassr on December 26.
In recent weeks, there has been strong speculation about his possible departure from Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman is said to be unhappy with the lack of big-name signings, which has led to an internal war with the club. Despite this, the transfer window closed and the player stayed. He returned to training after a month's absence, having missed the trip to Dubai, where the squad had pre-season training.
Making their first appearance in this competition since the 2018-19 campaign, Al Ittihad had few problems in the group stage, winning five of their six matches. It's a stark contrast to what they've shown domestically this season, with the reigning Saudi Pro League champions currently fifth in the table, losing three of their last four encounters.
Marcelo Gallardo's men come into this match having won their previous two away games in all competitions, outscoring their opponents 7-0 in that period.
It was a long road to the last 16 for Navbahor, who had to beat Al-Wakrah in a qualifying match just to reach the group stage of the tournament. However, Samvel Babayan's side earned their place in the knockout phase, losing just one of their six group games in their debut campaign in the competition.
The Namangan club have not been as sharp at home, winning just one of their previous four matches in all competitions at the Markaziy Stadium (a 3-0 win over Bunyodkor).
Uzbekistan's Navbahor host Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on Thursday morning (15) at 11am (Brasília) at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan in the first leg of the last 16 of the AFC Champions League 2023/24. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 on free-to-air TV and on Star+ streaming (see the full schedule here).
Navbahor, a team from Ubzakhstan, follow a "Brazilian soccer style" calendar, with the national championship only starting in March. The team hasn't played since December 4 last year and only played one pre-season friendly, a 2-2 draw with Orenburg. In the Asian Champions League, they finished second in Group D with 13 points, behind Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, and are therefore playing their first game at home.
Date and time: Thursday, 15/02/2024, 11 a.m. (Brasília)
Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Namangan (UZB)
Where to watch: ESPN and Star+