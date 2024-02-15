ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Young Boys vs Sporting match live?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, ViX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option
What time is Young Boys vs Sporting match for Europa League
Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 2:45 pm: ESPN 2, Star +
Chile 1:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+, ViX
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Peru 12:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +
Fala, Hjulmand!
I see a lot of captains in this group, with great personality to take over.
It's not a problem, we have to manage it [on the pitch]. We're going to test it now, get a feel for it and adapt as quickly as possible."
Speak, Rúben Amorim!
We're expecting a tough rival, not least because the Portuguese and Sporting fans might look at Young Boys as a team that isn't very dangerous because they're not in the top leagues. But they are very dangerous, they have two quality wingers, including one who has returned from the CAN [Meschack Elia] and can have a big influence. They also have very talented midfielders, especially Filip Ugrinic.
It's also the team in Switzerland that plays the most with the goalkeeper, which is important these days because it's difficult to press high up against a team that plays so much with the goalkeeper.
The only player who stayed in Lisbon because of the synthetic surface was Sebastián Coates. We know the impact the harder surface has on his body, but everything else is fine. Daniel Bragança has also recovered from his injury. The pitch can't be used as an excuse. We'll adapt, the players are well prepared physically and bad luck happens on every pitch, whether it's synthetic or not. The important thing is to understand how the ball rolls."
Preparation
Speak, Raphael Wicky!
I'm always aware of Gyökeres, who scores a lot of goals, but in my match preparation I don't talk about individuals. I have my analysts, who do show the players videos about specific situations. I prefer to talk about the team as a whole.
They always talk about that when they come here to play [on synthetic turf]. The only thing I can say is that most of the players grew up playing on synthetic surfaces, even in Portugal. It's a surface that allows you to play soccer normally, I don't have an answer for that, it is what it is and we have to know how to deal with it. The more technical players may notice a difference, but it is what it is.
What I do know is that this generation of players grew up on synthetic. Even in Portugal, that's probably where the youth teams play. I don't think it's going to be an issue for 99% of the players."
Lions
YB
Stade de Suisse
