11:59 AM3 minutes ago

The VAR

Also from France, Benoit Millot will be in charge of the VAR for this match, with Eric Wattellier as his assistant.
11:54 AM8 minutes ago

Referee

The entire refereeing team comes from Switzerland, where Benoit Bastien will be the referee, with Hicham Zakrani and Aurélien Berthomieu as assistants.
11:49 AM13 minutes ago

Welcome!

Today is Europa League day! Soon the ball will roll towards the clash between Young Boys and Sporting!
11:44 AM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Young Boys vs Sporting match live?

If you want to watch the game Young Boys vs Sporting live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option

11:39 AM23 minutes ago

What time is Young Boys vs Sporting match for Europa League

This is the start time of the game Young Boys vs Sporting of 15th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 2:45 pm: ESPN 2, Star +

Chile 1:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+, ViX

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +

Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +

Peru 12:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +

11:34 AM28 minutes ago

Fala, Hjulmand!

"Confidence is high. We want to show that confidence in every game and when we score a lot of goals, of course we get even more confident.

I see a lot of captains in this group, with great personality to take over.

It's not a problem, we have to manage it [on the pitch]. We're going to test it now, get a feel for it and adapt as quickly as possible."

11:29 AM33 minutes ago

Speak, Rúben Amorim!

"They have their own identity and are a very impressive team. They used to play 4-4-2, but they sold three players and a striker who had a big influence, so the coach had to balance the team with other nuances and started playing 4-3-3. They're a dangerous team, who haven't lost at home in the league for two years and average three goals a game at home.

We're expecting a tough rival, not least because the Portuguese and Sporting fans might look at Young Boys as a team that isn't very dangerous because they're not in the top leagues. But they are very dangerous, they have two quality wingers, including one who has returned from the CAN [Meschack Elia] and can have a big influence. They also have very talented midfielders, especially Filip Ugrinic.

It's also the team in Switzerland that plays the most with the goalkeeper, which is important these days because it's difficult to press high up against a team that plays so much with the goalkeeper.

The only player who stayed in Lisbon because of the synthetic surface was Sebastián Coates. We know the impact the harder surface has on his body, but everything else is fine. Daniel Bragança has also recovered from his injury. The pitch can't be used as an excuse. We'll adapt, the players are well prepared physically and bad luck happens on every pitch, whether it's synthetic or not. The important thing is to understand how the ball rolls."

11:24 AM38 minutes ago

Preparation

Sporting
Sporting
11:19 AM43 minutes ago

Speak, Raphael Wicky!

"We know a lot about Sporting. My coaching staff and I have done our work analyzing them. Our players have information about them, on video and otherwise, to prepare for them.

I'm always aware of Gyökeres, who scores a lot of goals, but in my match preparation I don't talk about individuals. I have my analysts, who do show the players videos about specific situations. I prefer to talk about the team as a whole.

They always talk about that when they come here to play [on synthetic turf]. The only thing I can say is that most of the players grew up playing on synthetic surfaces, even in Portugal. It's a surface that allows you to play soccer normally, I don't have an answer for that, it is what it is and we have to know how to deal with it. The more technical players may notice a difference, but it is what it is.

What I do know is that this generation of players grew up on synthetic. Even in Portugal, that's probably where the youth teams play. I don't think it's going to be an issue for 99% of the players."

11:14 AMan hour ago

Lions

Sporting competed in the first phase of the UEL, finishing second in Group D with 11 points, three clear of Atalanta, who finished first. The Lions collected two wins, two draws and one defeat, giving them a 61% record.
11:09 AMan hour ago

YB

Young Boys are through to the second round after finishing third in Group G of the Champions League with four points. The black e yellow side had only a 22% record, with four defeats, one win and one draw.
11:04 AMan hour ago

Stade de Suisse

The Stade de Suisse is a soccer stadium located in Bern, Switzerland. Opened in 2005, it is the home of BSC Young Boys, one of the country's leading soccer clubs. The stadium has a capacity of 32,000 spectators during sporting events and is known for its modern and functional architecture.

The Stade de Suisse is a versatile venue that not only hosts soccer matches, but is also used for other events such as concerts, corporate events and even conferences.

10:59 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Young Boys vs Sporting live this Thursday (15), at the Stade de Suisse at 12:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the second phase of the competition.
10:54 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Young Boys vs Sporting Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
