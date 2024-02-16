ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Monterrey vs Comunicaciones

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Comunicaciones live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Comunicaciones online and live

The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Monterrey vs Comunicaciones can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Comunicaciones

Carlos Mejia, Guatemalan player, at 32 years old, is one of the most experienced players on his team. To face Rayados, this type of player must use his experience to make a competitive team; in the first leg he scored the goal and this can give him the confidence to look for the comeback as visitors.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Monterrey player

Brandon Vasquez, forward. A player that thanks to his good seasons caught the attention of Liga MX teams, Rayados ended up taking the player after the departure of Funes Mori, the striker has responded in a great way and accumulated 3 goals in 4 games, if he continues at that level, he will be essential to advance in this competition.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Last alignment of Monterrey

Andrada, Gallardo, Moreno, Gutierrez, Medina, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Romo, Cortizo, Berterame, Vazquez.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

Background

Comunicaciones 1-4 Monterrey

Monterrey 3-1 Comunicaciones

Comunicaciones 1-0 Monterrey

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Comunicaciones takes the risk or leaves

The team Comunicaciones of Guatemala, is currently one of the most competitive in their country, they have obtained their great prize by qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League, this competition allows you to face teams from other countries that aspire to continental success, Comunicaciones had bad luck in the draw for the competition, as they had to face one of the most expensive teams in the conference, The first leg game against Rayados had started well, as they had taken the lead in the scoreboard, but the joy soon lasted, as Rayados came back and ended up beating them, now with the score very much against them they need to give their best game to advance to the next round.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Monterrey shows its value

Rayados de Monterrey is a very powerful team, economically, this team has invested in many talented players in search of titles, but the results have not been the best, the amount paid for their players has not been reflected in titles, the previous tournament they were eliminated in Liguilla against a rival that did not seem to be a great challenge, for this season Rayados made important changes and among those changes was to dispense with Rogelio Funes Mori, a characteristic striker for the institution, currently in Liga MX the team is the leader of the general table and has many possibilities of keeping it until the end, the COCNCACAF Champions League has to be the main objective of the team, in this tournament overconfidence punishes and that is why Monterrey did not skimp and got a great result in the first leg, for the second leg they simply must keep the result to advance to the next round, but for the entertainment of the public, the goals must come to leave with another victory.
Rayados prepared/Image: Rayados
Rayados prepared/Image: Rayados
9:30 AM3 hours ago

A duel of formality

The second leg between Monterrey and Comunicaciones, seems to be defined even before the game started, what Rayados did in Guatemala on the field was enough to define the series, off-field things took the headlines, but undoubtedly a 4-1 score always attracts attention, now in the second leg, the complication is for Comunicaciones, as they have to score many goals to advance to the next round.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monterrey vs Comunicaciones match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League 2024. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 10:15 PM ET.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Diego Gutiérrez
Diego Gutiérrez
Egresado de la carrera de Comunicación y Periodismo en FES Aragón UNAM
10$
25$
50$