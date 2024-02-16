ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton?
If you want to watch the West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton match, it will be available on ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Southampton player
Adam Armstrong, a 27-year-old striker who has 16 goals and 11 assists in 33 games this season. It is his best season at Southampton since he arrived in terms of numbers. The Englishman comes from scoring a goal, a goal that was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Look out for this West Bromwich Albion player
Brandon Thomas-Asante, a 25-year-old Ghanaian striker, has ten goals and two assists in 31 games. He has already surpassed his numbers from last season where he managed nine goals. He has scored just two goals in this 2024, both in his team's rout of Blackburn.
News - Southampton
In their last match they lost 3-1 against Bristol City, ending a positive streak, as they had not lost since September at home to Middlesbrough. They are currently third in the EFL Championship with 64 points, two behind Leeds United and 14 behind leaders Leicester City. The Saints have a game in hand.
News - West Bromwich Albion
They have now gone three games in a row without losing. In their last match they beat Cardiff City 2-0 at home. They only have this competition left after losing to Wolves in the FA Cup at the end of January. In the EFL Championship they are in fifth position with 52 points. That is to say they are in Playoffs positions, but they have teams close to them lurking.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Southampton, who have won 31 times, 24 times West Bromwich have won and 23 times the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in November 2023 where Southampton won 2-1 on the scoreboard. The Saints have won six of the last seven meetings.
The Stadium
The match will be played at The Hawthorns, a stadium that was inaugurated in September 1900. It has a capacity for 26850 spectators.
Preview of the match
West Bromwich Albion and Southampton will meet this Friday, February 16, 2024 in the 33rd round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.