In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Inter vs Salernitana live match, as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza.

How to watch Inter vs Salernitana Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Inter vs Salernitana match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is Inter vs Salernitana match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Inter vs Salernitana of February 16th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on Paramount +
España: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
México: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Salernitana

In Salernitana, the presence of Antonio Candreva stands out. The 36-year-old Italian midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has five goals and five assists in 23 games played, starting 22 of them. He has a total of 1874 minutes.
Key player - Inter

In Inter, the presence of Lautaro Martinez stands out. The 26-year-old Argentine striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has 19 goals and two assists in 21 games played, being a starter in 20 of them. He has 1767 minutes in total.
Inter vs Salernitana history

These two teams have met nine times. The statistics are in favor of Inter, who have been victorious on six occasions, while Salernitana have won on two occasions, leaving a balance of one draw.

If we take into account the number of times Inter have played Salernitana at home in Serie A, there are four matches, where the Nerazzurri have the advantage by winning all of them.

Salernitana, looking for a glimmer of hope at the bottom of the table

Salernitana is not doing so well. In their most recent game, they were unable to put up much resistance against Empoli, losing 3-1. A win against Inter would help them to lift their spirits and try to get closer to the possibility of getting out of the relegation zone. So far, the team has won only two of its 24 Serie A matches this season.

As visitors, Salernitana have only one win in 11 games played, which are not optimistic figures, but it will only be until they enter the field that they can try to change the course, which for now is marking Serie B as their destiny.

Inter to hold on to their lead at the top

Inter comes into this match with a lot of momentum, after winning the last two Serie A matches against two tough rivals such as Roma away by a score of 4-2, and against Juventus at home by the minimum difference. The balance of the season has been very favorable, with 19 wins in the 23 matches played so far and a total of 55 goals scored and 12 conceded.

When at home, Inter have become very strong, if we take into account the matches played so far (11), with nine wins, one draw and one defeat. The team's impressive unbeaten streak since its last defeat (in the cup against Bologna), keeps optimism for the rest of the season.

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

The match Internazionale vs Salernitana will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, located in the San Siro district, in the city of Milan, located in the Lombardy region of Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1926, has a capacity for 75,817 spectators.

AC Milan, the other team of the city, also plays its home matches in this stadium, and the name it keeps when this happens is San Siro.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Serie A match: Inter vs Salernitana Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
