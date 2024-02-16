ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Inter vs Salernitana Live Score!
How to watch Inter vs Salernitana Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Inter vs Salernitana match for Serie A?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on Paramount +
España: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
México: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Salernitana
Key player - Inter
Inter vs Salernitana history
If we take into account the number of times Inter have played Salernitana at home in Serie A, there are four matches, where the Nerazzurri have the advantage by winning all of them.
Salernitana, looking for a glimmer of hope at the bottom of the table
As visitors, Salernitana have only one win in 11 games played, which are not optimistic figures, but it will only be until they enter the field that they can try to change the course, which for now is marking Serie B as their destiny.
Inter to hold on to their lead at the top
When at home, Inter have become very strong, if we take into account the matches played so far (11), with nine wins, one draw and one defeat. The team's impressive unbeaten streak since its last defeat (in the cup against Bologna), keeps optimism for the rest of the season.
The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
AC Milan, the other team of the city, also plays its home matches in this stadium, and the name it keeps when this happens is San Siro.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Inter vs Salernitana live match, as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.