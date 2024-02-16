Arsenal have achieved four wins out of six in the group stage which included a rather shock 2-1 defeat away in Lens.

The question on everyone’s lips is whether Arsenal could possibly go all the way and lift the prestigious European Cup.

We’ve seen teams in the past who were not predicted to go far in the tournament end up reaching the latter stages such as Liverpool 17/18 and Tottenham 18/19. So, it’ll be interesting to see whether the North London side could clear the final hurdle.

Alongside Tottenham, Arsenal are one of two clubs within the traditional Premier League ‘big six’ to have never won the Champions League so that will be another ounce of encouragement for Arteta’s side. Beating Tottenham to a European Cup will make that triumph even sweeter.

Arsenal’s last five Champions League campaigns:

2016/17:

Played: 8

Won: 4

Draws: 2

Lost: 2

Round achieved: Round of 16, Knocked out by Bayern Munich 10-2 on aggregate

2015/16:

Played: 8

Won: 3

Draws: 0

Lost: 5

Round achieved: Round of 16, Knocked out by Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate

2014/15:

Played: 10

Won: 6

Draws: 2

Lost: 2

Round achieved: Round of 16, Knocked out by Monaco 3-3 (lost on away goals) on aggregate

2013/14:

Played: 10

Won: 6

Draws: 1

Lost: 3

Round achieved: Round of 16, Knocked out by Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate

2012/13:

Played: 8

Won: 4

Draws: 1

Lost: 3

Round achieved: Round of 16, Knocked out by Bayern Munich 3-3 (lost on away goals) on aggregate

In fact, Arsenal have not got past the last 16 since the 2009/10 season which shows how much of a bogey tournament that his been for The Gunners.

John Terry holds the paper slip of FC Porto during the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League football tournament round of 16 draw. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini, gettyimages

So can Arsenal beat that hurdle and get past the Portuguese giants?

FC Porto come into this fixture with only one defeat in their last ten so you could say they are a team in form.

Following a flurry of defeats at the end of 2023, Arsenal have bounced back well and have won their last five fixtures so they are also a team on the up.

From many people’s point of view, this seasons Champions League seems to be more wide open in comparison to previous seasons.

Excluding Real Madrid and Manchester City, it’s hard to predict who else could possibly lift the trophy so the lack of proper quality in this season’s campaign could possibly open the door for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

Arsenal 6-0 Lens

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal

FC Porto’s Champions League results:

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 FC Porto

FC Porto 0-1 Barcelona

Royal Antwerp 1-4 FC Porto

FC Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp

Barcelona 2-1 FC Porto

FC Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Marcelo of Real Madrid carries the trophy during celebrations at estadio Santiago Bernabeu after winning the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Quality Sport Images, gettyimages

Potential Banana Peels?

So then, who could possibly thwart Arsenal from lifting the Champions league trophy? Here are a couple of sides who have impressed me this season

Bayern München:

Played: 6

Won: 5

Draws: 1

Lost: 0

6x Champions League winners

Real Madrid:

Played: 6

Won: 6

Draws: 0

Lost: 0

14x Champions League winners

Atletico Madrid:

Played: 6

Won: 4

Draws: 2

Lost: 0

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann are currently top scorers with 5 CL goals

Manchester City:

Played: 6

Won: 6

Draws: 0

Lost: 0

1x Champions League winners

Conclusion:

Arsenal definitely have the players and the ability to cause an upset in this years tournament.

But whether they’ll be strong enough to put aside teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City, I’m not too sure.

Of course, it all depends on the draw and if they get past FC Porto as that is not a certainty.

There is certainly a lot to be excited about if you’re a Gunner!