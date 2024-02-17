ADVERTISEMENT
Expectations and forecast:
Considering all the factors mentioned above, a highly contested and exciting match is expected between Querétaro and Necaxa. Both teams have important motivations to obtain victory, either to climb positions in the table or to stay at the top of the standings. As for the forecast, it is difficult to predict a result with certainty, but a balanced match is expected that could end in a draw or a narrow victory for one of the two teams.
Players to watch:
On the Querétaro side, players like the experienced forward Édgar Méndez are key to generating danger in the attack and making a difference in the match. As for Necaxa, players like the efficient forward Diber Cambindo are essential to unbalance the rival defense and convert the opportunities that come their way into goals.
Keys to the match for each team:
For Querétaro, it will be essential to improve their defensive performance and take advantage of the scoring opportunities they generate. In addition, they must maintain concentration throughout the match and avoid making mistakes that could cost them points. On the other hand, Necaxa should maintain its offensive playing style and take advantage of its speed and ability in attack to create scoring opportunities. It will also be important to maintain defensive solidity and be attentive to the opponent's counterattacks.
Necaxa's latest lineup:
Goalkeeper: Unsain.
Defenses: Mayorga, Oliveros, Montes, Peña, Garnica.
Media: Paradela, Arce, Juerado.
Forwards: Monreal, Cambindo.
Querétaro's last lineup:
Goalkeeper: Tapia.
Defenses: Venegas, Barbieri, Guluarte, Mendoza.
Media: Sandoval, Lértora, Escamilla, Barrera.
Forwards: Sosa, Batista.
Physical and tactical condition:
In terms of fitness, both teams have had time to recover and prepare properly for this match. Coaches could make tactical adjustments depending on the physical shape of their players and the characteristics of the opponent. In addition, it is possible that changes will occur in the starting lineup to take advantage of each team's strengths and counteract the rival's weaknesses.
Streaks and key moments:
Querétaro comes to this match after an irregular streak in the tournament, with results that have alternated between victories, draws and defeats. On the other hand, Necaxa is coming off a more consistent streak, with good results that have allowed them to remain at the top of the table. However, it is important to note that the performance of both teams can vary depending on factors such as the physical fitness of the players and the tactical strategies used by the coaches.
Match history:
Querétaro and Necaxa have had exciting duels over the years. In the most recent matchups, we have seen a competition tilted towards the Gallos Blancos. The last matches have been dominated by Querétaro, who has managed to win three of the last five matches, Necaxa has only been able to beat them once or they have drawn one more. This recent history could influence the morale and confidence of both teams heading into the match.
Introduction:
This Friday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX), the La Corregidora stadium will witness a confrontation that promises great emotions. This is the match corresponding to matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX, where Querétaro hosts Necaxa.
Both teams come to this match with different realities in the standings. On the one hand, Querétaro is in 13th position, with the urgency of adding points to climb positions and not move away from the qualifying zone for the league. The Gallos Blancos know that every game is an opportunity to demonstrate their quality and bring joy to their fans.
In contrast, Necaxa is in a more comfortable position, occupying eighth place in the table. However, they cannot allow themselves to relax, as the competition in Liga MX is fierce and any setback can cause them to lose ground in the pursuit of their goals.
Welcome to the broadcast of the Querétaro vs Necaxa match, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the MX League. The match will take place at the La Corregidora Stadium, at 7:00 p.m.
