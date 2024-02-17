ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information from the turf of the old Deepdale Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is it?

This is the kick-off time for the Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers match on February 17, 2024 in various countries:

México: 9:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 11:00 horas

Chile: 11:00 horas

Colombia: 10:00 horas

Perú: 10:00 horas

United States: 9:00 horas PT y 10:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 10:00 horas

Uruguay: 11:00 horas

Paraguay: 10:00 horas

España: 16:00 horas

Blackburn Rovers player to watch

Sammie Szmodics, a 28-year-old left winger who this season has been crazy for his team with 17 goals and three assists, and is also in the fight for the goal-scoring title, he is the leader at the moment.

Preston North End player to watch

Will Keane, a 31-year-old experienced striker who is his team's top scorer this tournament with eleven goals and two assists.

Latest Blackburn Rovers lineup

A. A. W. Pears (GK); K. McFadzean, B. Chrisene, D. Hyam, S. Tronstad, J. Rankin-Costello, C. Brittain, R. Hedges, T. Dolan, S. Szmodics y S. Gallagher. Technical director, Tony Mowbray.
Latest Preston North End lineup

F. Woodman (GK); J. Storey, L. Lindsay, A. Hughes, A. Browne, B. Whiteman, R. Brady, L. Millar, M. Frøkjær-Jensen, E. Riis y W. Keane. Technical director, Ryan Lowe.
Designated Referees

Center Referee: David Webb
Assistant one: Rob Smith
Assistant two: Nigel Lugg
Fourth official: Peter Wright
Background

In their last six meetings Preston North End come in with a slight lead over Blackburn Rovers.
Championship 2022-23 Blackburn 1-2 Preston  
Championship 2022-23 Preston 1-1 Blackburn
Championship 2021-22 Blackburn 1-4 Preston 
Championship 2021-22 Preston 1-4 Blackburn
Championship 2020-21 Blackburn 1-0 Preston 
Championship 2020-21 Blackburn 1-2 Preston
How does Blackburn Rovers arrive?

The Rovers arrive with a very marked duality in their last three games, in Matchday 30 they lost to Queens Park Rangers 2-1, in Matchday 31 they beat Stoke City 3-1 and in Matchday 32 they were defeated by the minimum against Birmingham City. They are currently 16th in the general table with 36 points.
How does Preston North End arrive?

The Lilywhites have won three consecutive victories: against Ipswich in Matchday 30 they won 3-2, defeated Cardiff 2-0 in Matchday 31 and took three points in Matchday 32 against Middlesbrough with a score of 2-1; their last defeat was suffered in Matchday 28 against Leeds United 2-1. They are currently in ninth place in the overall standings with 48 points.
Championship

The Second Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are in the middle of the general table and are in need of points, this makes it more attractive as both will go out with their best players to get three points.
Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the live stream of the Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers match, corresponding to the 33rd date of the Championship 2023-24.
My name is Uriel García and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
