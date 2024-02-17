ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich vs Cardiff live in Championship, as well as the latest information from the Carrow Road Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Norwich City
Gunn, Stacey, Sorensen, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, McLean, Hernández, Sainz, Barnes, Sargent.
Last lineup Cardiff City
Horvarth; Collins, Phillips, Goutas, Perry Ng; Colwill, Turnbull, Wintle; Diedhiou, Wilson, Meite.
How are Cardiff coming into this match?
On the other hand, the bluebirds, coached by Erol Bulut, have not had their best season and are far from the first places, as they are 38 points behind the general leader. Currently, Cardiff is in 14th place in the standings with 40 points, the result of 12 wins, 4 draws and 15 defeats, the most recent being last week's midweek visit to Albion. With goals in the first and 80th minute, the Cardiff side suffered a 2-0 defeat.
¿Cómo llega el Norwich a este partido?
The Canaries' team, coached by David Wagner, has been far from showing its best version to be able to aspire to promotion. Norwich City comes into this matchday in 7th place in the overall Championship table, accumulating 48 points (30 points behind competition leader Leicester) with 14 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats. In their most recent midweek match, the Canaries achieved an overwhelming 4-2 victory over Watford.
Matchday 33 of the Championship
Weekend and we are back with the activity of the Championship in this first half of the month. On this Saturday we continue with the soccer activity in the English football and Norwich will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are in the middle of the overall table; Norwich and Cardiff. A match between two teams that need the victory to continue climbing positions. Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' because they have better numbers than their rival, Cardiff wants to give a blow of authority as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this match day 33. Can the locals achieve victory or will the visitors do it?
The match will be played at the Carrow Road stadium
The match between Norwich City vs Cardiff City will be played at Carrow Road Stadium, in the city of Norwich, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 am (ET).
