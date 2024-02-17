ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:30 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Liverpool vs Brentford Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Liverpool vs Brentford  live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Brentford Community Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 17th 2024.

USA Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): Peacok.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Telemundo Deportes.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:20 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Brentford vs Liverpool: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Liverpool: of February 17 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

8:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Chile

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

6:30 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

6:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

13:30 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

In Telemundo Deportes y Peacok.

Mexico

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

6:30 hrs

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, February 17th 2024.

7:30 hrs

 In Star +.
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool player to watch

The most outstanding player despite Salah's loss, Darwin Núñez is the best element in the offense, with 23 games he has scored 8 goals and 7 assists. The Uruguayan must win and score more goals to be the new leading man at Anfield.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Brentford Players to Watch

Bryan Mbeumo with 15 games and 7 goals is the championship. He is the team's top scorer and has 3 assists. In addition, Neal Maupay with 18 games has scored 5 goals and 3 assists.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Last games between both

Last 5 matches between Liverpool and Brentford. They have been duels more in favor of those from Anfield. The last time they were together on a field was on November 12, 2023. Liverpool won 3 goals to 0. Brentford won 3 to 1 on January 2, 2023. The most notable draw was on September 25, 2021 by 3 to 3.
7:00 PM2 hours ago

How does Brentford arrive?

Surprising Wolves away from home, but losing to Manchester City is a complicated and regular contrast. They are in 14th place with 7 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses. 25 goals for and 34 goals against. Their next agenda is complicated games that could cause them to lose and go down to the final of the table. Manchester City, West Ham, Chelsea and Arsenal.
6:55 PM2 hours ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

The leader appears in the Premier League competition playing away from home. The Anfield team seeks to finish in the most important places in this tournament, it is their moment in Jurgen Klopp's last season. With 54 points, 16 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses.
They have just beaten Burnley by 3 goals to 1. Where Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez were the scorers. Mohamed Salah's injury has not been a problem for the team, looking for the perfect solutions.
Their next 3 games will be Chelsea in the grand final, Luton Town and Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
6:50 PM3 hours ago

The competition

The Premier League is on fire. With 54 points, Liverpool dominates the championship. Manchester City is second with 52 points, the same as Arsenal. It will be the best duel for the trophy, because it is very even. Tottenham with 47 points is fourth and Aston Villa is fifth with 46 points. Manchester United is sixth with 41 points and that is the end of the top 6.
Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United are the last to be relegated.
6:45 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Brentford vs Liverpool Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mauricio Gonzalez
Mauricio Gonzalez
Reportero y estudiante de comunicación y medios digitales
10$
25$
50$