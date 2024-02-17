ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:17 PMan hour ago

Watch Hellas Verona vs Juventus Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Hellas Verona vs Juventus match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
8:12 PMan hour ago

JUVENTUS!

Photo: Disclosure/Juventus
Photo: Disclosure/Juventus
8:07 PMan hour ago

JUVENTUS OUT OF HOME!

Juventus has demonstrated a very consistent performance in its last matches. Despite a 1-0 defeat to Inter, they bounced back with convincing victories over Lecce and Salernitana, with scores of 3-0 and 2-1 respectively. These victories were followed by a 1-1 draw against Genoa, showing an ability to remain competitive even in difficult clashes. In previous clashes, Juventus won important victories against teams such as Monza, Fiorentina and AC Milan, demonstrating their strength and determination in the search for positive results. Although they have faced some defeats, such as to Sassuolo, the team has been able to respond with resilience and effectiveness, remaining in contention in important competitions. Juventus continue to be a force to be reckoned with on the Italian football scene, with their quality of play and winning mentality evident in their recent performances.
8:02 PMan hour ago

VERONA AT HOME!

In the last few games, Verona has shown a series of mixed results in the Italian Serie A. After a 1-1 draw against Frosinone, they achieved an important victory over Empoli 2-1. However, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Salernitana. They bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari, followed by two consecutive draws against Lazio and Lecce, both 1-1. Before that, they faced defeats to Monza and Napoli, 3-1 respectively. he had difficulty scoring consistently, showing instability in his performance. However, they achieved some important victories throughout the season, including one over AS Roma 2-1. With a history of draws and some occasional victories, Verona are looking to improve their consistency and performance to achieve a more solid position in the Serie A table.
7:57 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

Located in the city of Verona, the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi is one of the best hotels in Verona. It is the stadium that serves as the home ground for two Italian football clubs, Hellas Verona and Chievo Verona. With a capacity for around 39,211 spectators, it is It is one of the most iconic stadiums in the country. Opened in 1963, it has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards of safety and comfort.

The stadium has been the venue for numerous high-profile sporting events, including Italian Serie A matches as well as national team matches. In addition to football, it was also used for rugby competitions and cultural events.

The name "Bentegodi" is This is a tribute to two Christian martyrs, Marc and Antonio, and is a tribute to two Christian martyrs. situated in an area of historical and cultural importance in the city of Verona.

Its vibrant and passionate atmosphere makes the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi an iconic venue for lovers of Italian football, offering a unique experience for fans and players who have the opportunity to experience the emotion of sport within your facilities.

7:52 PMan hour ago

CONFRONTS!

In the last direct clashes between Verona and Juventus, Juventus has been dominant, winning most of the games. In the last five matches, Verona have failed to win any victories, suffering 1-0 and 2-0 defeats. It is interesting to note that in October 2021, Verona achieved a 2-1 victory over Juventus, demonstrating that they can surprise the Italian giant on specific occasions. However, historically, Juventus have been stronger, winning the majority of games between the two teams. Verona face a significant challenge whenever they play against Juventus, a team with a strong history of success in the Italian Serie A.
7:47 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO JUVENTUS?

Juventus has maintained a solid performance in its recent matches. After a draw against Empoli, they achieved an impressive victory against Lecce 3-0. They then beat Sassuolo 3-0, demonstrating defensive consistency and efficiency in attack. In the World Cup, they eliminated Frosinone with a 4-0 defeat and also beat Salernitana 6-1. In the national championship, they won important victories over AS Roma, Napoli and Inter, in addition to beating teams like Genoa , Monza and Cagliari. Despite some defeats, such as to Inter and Udinese, Juventus appears to be a competitive team, with a positive balance of victories and a good overall performance in its last matches.
7:42 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES VERONA ARRIVE?

Verona is here. They are facing a series of mixed results in their last few games in Serie A. In their last five games, they have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats. Their last match resulted in a goalless draw against Monza. Before that, they were defeated by Napoli 2-1. However, Verona showed some resilience by claiming a 2-1 victory over Empoli. They also managed draws against Frosinone and Lazio, both 1-1. With this run, Verona appear to be seeking more consistency in their results as they try to remain competitive in Serie A.
7:37 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Serie A: Hellas Verona vs Juventus live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
10$
25$
50$