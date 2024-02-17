ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Manchester City vs Chelsea live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester City vs Chelsea live, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester City vs Chelsea can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Manchester City vs Chelsea can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Cole Palmer, midfielder. Englishman of 21 years old, he is taking care that Chelsea can have opportunities to climb the table, this player is surprising for his great ability, in the current season he has scored 10 goals and has given 6 assists, in 16 games, this type of players are the ones that the team and the England national team need.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland, striker. One of the best strikers in the world, his arrival at Manchester City turned the team into one of high danger, this player has been able to stand out in all the clubs where he has been and only in his first season with City, he broke the record of goals, for this season the player has played 17 games and scored 16 goals, the injury he had recently has overcome it.
PEP 💬 He [Erling Haaland] adapted really well coming here - we have incredible players here who embrace the new ones... We don't put pressure and say you have to score goals, no. We say get involved with what we do and the rest will come naturally. pic.twitter.com/jBEJoW9Wlu— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2024
Last Chelsea lineup
Petrovic, Chilwell, Silva, Disasi, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Jackson, Gallagher, Medueke, Palmer.
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson, Gvardiol, Ake, Dias, Walker, Rodri, Foden, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland.
Background
Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Chelsea to climb back up the rankings
Chelsea is having problems to form a winning project, since the sale of the team, the results have not been good, the team invested in players who were thought to give many joys to the fans, but it has been the opposite, multiple coaches have passed and have not been able to find the solution for the team to be competitive again, Pochettino arrived as a solution, however, the team did not make any signings on his arrival, the team has not improved, but the coach has identified the problem and it seems that it is the youth of the team that has diminished the performance, the market is closed and now the big test is of the same players who will have to earn to stay in the institution if things do not improve, not being in European places is a great failure and they need to add victories to try to get into one of these.
Manchester City motivated
Manchester City's motivation has returned after having had a couple of setbacks at the beginning of the season, those lost points in other seasons would have been enough to say goodbye to the fight for the title, but this time they have been lucky and with one game less they are two points behind leaders Liverpool, the team led by Guardiola, are once again the number one candidates to win the Premier League title, This is the key moment of the season where a mistake can cost a lot and that is why teams cannot afford it, Manchester City has in its hands the possibility of reaching the leadership and from there to manage the competition, with the full team, Manchester City is again dangerous and no longer has an excuse not to get the victories.
Three crucial points
Matchday 25 arrives in the Premier League and brings us a great duel between two teams with very different present, but with the goal of taking the three points, Manchester City seeks to take the lead, while Chelsea wants to climb positions beyond mid-table, the match promises to be one of the most disputed games of the day and the only winner will be the spectator.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match, corresponding to the Premier League 2024. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 11:30.