ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:30 AM16 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Porto vs Estrela Amadora on TV in real time?

Porto - Estrela Amadora

Liga Portugal

Date: February 17, 2024;

Time: 17:30 (Brasília time);

Venue: Estádio Do Dragão, in Porto.

Where to watch: Star+

3:25 AM21 minutes ago

When is the Porto vs Estrela Amadora match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Porto and Estrela Amadora kicks off at 17:30 (Brasília time) at the Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The match will be broadcast live on Star+ (Streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
3:20 AM26 minutes ago

Evanilson

Responsible for nine of the team's goals in the competition, striker Evanilson is Porto's top scorer. He's been taking responsibility and has already helped the team win some very important points.

It should also be remembered that 2 of his goals have come from the penalty spot.

3:15 AM31 minutes ago

History

The record between the two sides shows a clear advantage for the blue and whites, with 24 wins compared to ten for Estrela da Amadora. This advantage is even greater at the Dragão stadium, with nine wins in the last ten meetings between the two sides, in which the tricolores managed to win on one occasion - in 2006/07, by 0-1. In the first round, FC Porto won 0-1 at Reboleira. 
3:10 AM36 minutes ago

Liga Portugal standings

Porto are on 45 points and currently occupy 3rd place, which puts them in the Europa League qualifying zone, with a record of 14 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats.

For this 22nd matchday, the team has a five-point lead over Sporting Braga, who are currently in fourth place.

Estrela Amadora come into this game on 21 points and in 12th place in the Portuguese league, having won 5 games in total and lost 10, as well as a total of 6 draws.

With the same points as Estoril, who are in 13th place, they start the 22nd round.

3:05 AM41 minutes ago

Last match between Porto and Estrela Amadora

 

The last time these teams met, Estrela Amadora were in 13th place in the Portuguese league and Porto were in 3rd place. Estrela Amadora fielded a 3-4-3 formation, while Porto were in a 3-5-2.

The last time these teams met was in a Liga Portugal match on 15-09-2023, referring to the 2023/2024 season, and it ended 0-1 to Porto.

The score was very tight in the last match between these two teams!

In the last five matches, Estrela Amadora haven't been as consistent as Porto.

3:00 AMan hour ago

Estrela Amadora

On the other side, the away team come into this match on the back of a win in their previous match. In a match in the Portuguese League, Estrela Amadora, who played with a 3-4-3 tactical system, faced Portimonense and the score ended 3-0.

Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 1.95, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.

2:55 AMan hour ago

Porto

Porto are coming off the back of a defeat. In their last match, they faced Arouca in a match valid for the Portuguese League, and the game ended 3-2. S. Marceneiro Conceição's eleven took to the field in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nobody was expecting a defeat in this match. The team had all the favoritism in their favor, but couldn't avoid being beaten, a result that had odds of 8.00.

The defense showed numerous flaws during the match. João Mário was on a bad day, never on time with the ball, definitely one of the worst on the pitch.

2:50 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

This Saturday FC Porto host Estrela da Amadora at 20:30 in the Estádio do Dragão in matchday 22 of the Betclic Portuguese League. The Dragons are looking to return to winning ways in the league after two consecutive games without a win; the Tricolores are getting stronger.

FC Porto fell to a 2-3 defeat at Arouca last Monday, leaving the dragons even further from the top of the standings. With this defeat, the Dragons failed to take advantage of Benfica's draw and fell seven points behind their two Lisbon rivals. After four consecutive wins, the Blue and Whites drew 0-0 at the Dragão with Rio Ave, saw their match in the Azores postponed due to the poor state of the pitch at the Estadio de S. Miguel, and lost at a stadium where they had never lost before, in Arouca. They've lost 18 points in 21 games, more than in the whole of last season, and you have to go back to 2013-14 to find a worse record.

Estrela da Amadora, on the other hand, beat Portimonense 3-0 in the last round, taking the opportunity to add their first win in 2024 and get out of the relegation zone. With this victory, Sérgio Vieira's team climbed to 12th place, with 21 points, one point more than the play-off place, and five more than the first team below the waterline. The Dragons currently have 23 points from seven wins, two draws and one defeat, and a goal difference of 17 goals scored and five conceded, while the Tricolores have only managed to pick up eight points from ten away games, with one win, five draws and four defeats and a goal difference of eight goals scored and 14 conceded.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Porto - Estrela Amadora live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive Liga Portugal match between two teams: Porto on one side. On the other is Estrela Amadora. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
10$
25$
50$