Porto vs Estrela Amadora
When is the Porto vs Estrela Amadora match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Evanilson
It should also be remembered that 2 of his goals have come from the penalty spot.
History
Liga Portugal standings
For this 22nd matchday, the team has a five-point lead over Sporting Braga, who are currently in fourth place.
Estrela Amadora come into this game on 21 points and in 12th place in the Portuguese league, having won 5 games in total and lost 10, as well as a total of 6 draws.
With the same points as Estoril, who are in 13th place, they start the 22nd round.
Last match between Porto and Estrela Amadora
The last time these teams met, Estrela Amadora were in 13th place in the Portuguese league and Porto were in 3rd place. Estrela Amadora fielded a 3-4-3 formation, while Porto were in a 3-5-2.
The last time these teams met was in a Liga Portugal match on 15-09-2023, referring to the 2023/2024 season, and it ended 0-1 to Porto.
The score was very tight in the last match between these two teams!
In the last five matches, Estrela Amadora haven't been as consistent as Porto.
Estrela Amadora
Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 1.95, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.
Porto
Nobody was expecting a defeat in this match. The team had all the favoritism in their favor, but couldn't avoid being beaten, a result that had odds of 8.00.
The defense showed numerous flaws during the match. João Mário was on a bad day, never on time with the ball, definitely one of the worst on the pitch.
TIME AND PLACE!
FC Porto fell to a 2-3 defeat at Arouca last Monday, leaving the dragons even further from the top of the standings. With this defeat, the Dragons failed to take advantage of Benfica's draw and fell seven points behind their two Lisbon rivals. After four consecutive wins, the Blue and Whites drew 0-0 at the Dragão with Rio Ave, saw their match in the Azores postponed due to the poor state of the pitch at the Estadio de S. Miguel, and lost at a stadium where they had never lost before, in Arouca. They've lost 18 points in 21 games, more than in the whole of last season, and you have to go back to 2013-14 to find a worse record.
Estrela da Amadora, on the other hand, beat Portimonense 3-0 in the last round, taking the opportunity to add their first win in 2024 and get out of the relegation zone. With this victory, Sérgio Vieira's team climbed to 12th place, with 21 points, one point more than the play-off place, and five more than the first team below the waterline. The Dragons currently have 23 points from seven wins, two draws and one defeat, and a goal difference of 17 goals scored and five conceded, while the Tricolores have only managed to pick up eight points from ten away games, with one win, five draws and four defeats and a goal difference of eight goals scored and 14 conceded.
Liga Portugal
Date: February 17, 2024;
Time: 17:30 (Brasília time);
Venue: Estádio Do Dragão, in Porto.
Where to watch: Star+