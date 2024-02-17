ADVERTISEMENT

In a duel where the odds are in favor of the home team, Leicester will go out to get the victory to continue increasing their gap as absolute leader of the EFL Championship, however, Middlesbrough does not want to give the initiative to a team that can generate much danger, so they must have a well compacted strategy in the defensive zone if they want to get points in their visit to Leicester. Do not miss a detail of the match Leicester City vs Middlesbrough live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
A battle of strategies

The clash is not simply about points, it is a quest to get a better game. Leicester has found success recently, occupying the cusp of championship glory. In contrast, Middlesbrough face a more complicated reality, trying to get into the playoff places.
How to watch Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [17, February, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [ESPN+]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [ESPN 2]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Prediction

The predictions for this match are very interesting, with the scales tilted to the home side who look with a fairly wide superiority over their opponents. 
  • Leicester have scored in 12 of their last 13 EFL Championship matches.
  • Middlesbrough have conceded in 11 of their last 12 away games. 
  • The home side have not lost in 12 of their last 13 home games.
History Leicester City vs Middlesbrough

Since 1996, Foxes and Boros have met 25 times, with the former winning 10 times, while Middlesbrough have won 6 times and drawn 9 times. 

The last meeting between the two sides took place on November 11, 2023 (Round 16 of the EFL Championship), which ended 1-0 in favor of Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough Last Lineup

T. Glover; L. Thomas, M. Clarke, R. van den Berg, L. Ayling; H. Hackney, J. Howson; F. Azaz, R. McGree, M. Force and S. Greenwood. 
Leicester City Last Lineup

M. Hermansen; Ricardo, W. Faes, J. Vestergaard, J. Justin; H. Winks, K. Dewsbury; A. Fatawu, D. Praet, S. Mavididi and J. Vardy.
How is Middlesbrough doing?

Middlesbrough's moment is not the best, since in four games they have not achieved a result in their favor (2 draws and 2 defeats), being a mid-table club struggling to enter the top 10 of the championship. 
In thirteenth position, the "Boro" team has 41 points in the championship, tied with the same points as Watford (with a negative goal difference). 

In their last match, they lost 2-1 away at Preston, in a game where two oversights made the difference on the scoreboard.

How is Leicester City doing?

The best team of the 2023-24 season arrives as sole leader with 78 points (12 ahead of 2nd place), with a 6-game unbeaten streak (5 consecutive victories) that consolidates them as the great candidate for promotion next summer to the Premier League.
Their last match was held in midweek, when they easily defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 with goals from Abdul Fatawu and Jamie Vardy.
The match will be played at the Power Stadium

The King Power Stadium is a soccer stadium where Leicester City FC's home matches have been held since 2002, the year in which it was inaugurated. 

It is located in Leicester, England.

Recently, the capacity of the venue was increased to 40 thousand seats, allowing a better experience for all attendees and improving the hospitality and consumer offer.

In addition, their remodeling project included the construction of a 200-room hotel and a training and multipurpose pavilion.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

