A battle of strategies
How to watch Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [ESPN+]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [ESPN 2]
Prediction
- Leicester have scored in 12 of their last 13 EFL Championship matches.
- Middlesbrough have conceded in 11 of their last 12 away games.
- The home side have not lost in 12 of their last 13 home games.
History Leicester City vs Middlesbrough
The last meeting between the two sides took place on November 11, 2023 (Round 16 of the EFL Championship), which ended 1-0 in favor of Middlesbrough.
Middlesbrough Last Lineup
Leicester City Last Lineup
How is Middlesbrough doing?
In thirteenth position, the "Boro" team has 41 points in the championship, tied with the same points as Watford (with a negative goal difference).
In their last match, they lost 2-1 away at Preston, in a game where two oversights made the difference on the scoreboard.
How is Leicester City doing?
Their last match was held in midweek, when they easily defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 with goals from Abdul Fatawu and Jamie Vardy.
The match will be played at the Power Stadium
It is located in Leicester, England.
Recently, the capacity of the venue was increased to 40 thousand seats, allowing a better experience for all attendees and improving the hospitality and consumer offer.
In addition, their remodeling project included the construction of a 200-room hotel and a training and multipurpose pavilion.
In a duel where the odds are in favor of the home team, Leicester will go out to get the victory to continue increasing their gap as absolute leader of the EFL Championship, however, Middlesbrough does not want to give the initiative to a team that can generate much danger, so they must have a well