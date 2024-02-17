ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kick-off time for the Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United match on February 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 9:30 a.m.
Chile: 9:30 a.m.
Colombia: 7:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 a.m.
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
United States: 4:30 a.m. PT and 7:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 6:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 9:30 a.m.
Peru: 7:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 8:30 a.m.
Key Player - Leeds United
Crysencio Summerville is the key player of the Leeds United team, the Dutchman has 29 appearances in the league, with 15 goals and eight assists, being the most productive player of the team in the current campaign.
Key player - Plymouth Argyle
Morgan Whittaker is the key player of Plymouth Argyle, with 17 goals in the season he is the top scorer of the championship, so, despite the fact that the season is not quite good, the striker fights head to head for the golden boot of the Championship.
Head to head: Plymouth Argyle vs. Leeds United
This Saturday's match will be the 43rd meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 10 wins for Plymouth Argyle against 21 for Leeds United, in addition to 11 draws.
Plymouth Argyle have not won against Leeds since April 1989, and this season they have three duels, the aforementioned FA Cup matches that ended with a draw and a win for Leeds in extra time, and the first round game that Leeds won 2-1.
Leeds United want to cling on to direct promotion
Leeds have reached the direct promotion zone in the previous matchday, for the first time this season, the rebound of Daniel Farke's team has been extraordinary in 2024, seven wins in seven games played by the Championship, however, their opponent this Saturday is the only one that has taken points from them in the year, that is, in the FA Cup, where they drew the first game and in the replay Leeds won it in extra time.
The Yorkshire side, with a very tight schedule, have to hold firm this Saturday, to be closer to the direct promotion band.
Plymouth wants to take the points at home
Argyle is a tough team at home, although their last two home games have not been favorable, at least they have not lost at home since last October 7. Plymouth is a solid defensive team and has already complicated their opponent this Saturday in the FA Cup series by playing two games in the round and requiring extra time to lose 4-1 in the end. Their play is supported by their goal scorer, Morgan Whittaker.
Championship on fire
Leeds United along with Southampton and Ipswich Town are fighting for the second direct promotion to the Premier League, while Plymouth Argyle, after a dizzying start, have fallen to lower positions and need to take points to avoid relegation.
The stadium
Home Park is the home of Plymouth Argyle of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Plymouth, England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1893 and has a capacity of 17900 spectators. spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United live stream, matchday 33 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Home Park, at 7:30 am.