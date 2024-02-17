ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Toronto FC vs LAFC match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 11 hours without transmission
Brazil: 12 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 12 hours without transmission
Colombia: 10 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 10 hours without transmission
US (ET): 10 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 16 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 9 hours Without Transmission
Paraguay: 12 hours without transmission
Peru: 10 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 12 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 11 hours without transmission
Latest Toronto FC lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sean Johnson, Aimé Mabika, Raoul Petretta, Shane O'Neill, Jonathan Osorio, Michael Bradley, Cristián Gutiérrez, Kobe Franklin, Prince Osei Owusu, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
Lorenzo Insigne, player to watch!
The Toronto FC winger will seek to become an important piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel being one of the top references in the team's offense, after having had a good season in the past with 5 goals and 4 assists, being the leader in his team's offense. Now, the Italian seeks to take advantage of the team's great investment to strengthen the team to try to show a great version and be the team's attacking reference. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Adama Diomande and Federico Bernardeshi to form a lethal forward.
How does Toronto FC arrive?
The Toronto team started its path to the 2024 MLS season, after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points, after 4 wins, 10 draws and 20 losses. These come after being left out of the Playoffs the previous year, which is why the team made several changes to strengthen all the team's lines and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by John Herdman want to have a better start than last season and seek to break the bad streak of failing to make the playoffs after three consecutive years. Some interesting player names are Lorenzo Insigne, Latif Blessing, Jonathan Osorio, Sigurd Rosted, Federico Bernardeshi and Adama Diomande. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and seeking to get into the 2024 MLS Playoffs.
LAFC's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Maxime Crépeau, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Carlos Vela, Dénis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera.
Denis Bouanga, player to watch!
The LAFC forward arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 38 goals and 15 assists in the last regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Bouanga should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Mateusz Bogusz for a fearsome offense that maintains the good rhythm of the season.
How does LAFC get here?
The LA team goes home, the BMO Stadium, to face Toronto FC and continue on their way to the 2024 MLS Cup season. They finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 14 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses to reach 52 points and reaching the MLS Grand Final, where they ended up taking runners-up. The Angelenos will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue showing improvements in the squad with the aim of returning to the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their second MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Hugo Lloris, Jesús Murillo, Omar Campos, Timothy Tillman, Mateusz Bogusz and Denis Bouanga as an important base for the start of the season. Those from LA will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where is the game?
The BMO Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles, California will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective leagues ahead of the resumption of the MLS. This stadium has capacity for 22,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto FC vs LAFC match, corresponding to the 2024 friendly match. The match will take place at the BMO Stadium, at 10 am.