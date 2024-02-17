ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Fulham FC vs Aston Villa live?
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Peacook App.
What time is Fulham FC vs Aston Villa?
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
USA: 10:00 hrs. - Telemundo Deportes and Peacook
Spain: 18:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Last lineup- Aston Villa
Emiliano Martínez in goal; the defense composed of Mathy Cash and Alex Moreno as full-backs, while Diego Carlos and Clement Lenglet as defenders.
Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz in the middle as holding midfielders. A three-man attacking midfield line with Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey.
And as a center forward Olie Watkins.
Last lineup- Fulham
Bernd Leno in goal; the defense composed of Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson as wingers, while Issa Diop and Tim Ream as defenders.
Joao Palinha and Tom Cairney in the middle as holding midfielders. A line of three attacking midfielders with Bobby De Cordoba-Reid, Andreas Pereira and Willian.
And as a center forward, Rodrigo Muñiz.
Head to head: Fulham vs Aston Villa
Fulham has totaled 7 victories, 6 at home. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has 13 victories, and as a visitor they have 3 victories.
In total, there are 11 equalities that have occurred in the history between the two.
Referees
In the VAR will be John Brooks as VAR referee and Natalie Aspinall as VAR assistant.
Aston Villa wants to return to the champions zone
The Villans need a win to keep up with Tottenham for one of the places in the next Champions League.
Fulham FC seeks important home win
The excitement of the Premier League continues
Duels also of coaches, the Portuguese Marco Silva, revelation in the dugouts last season, faces the Spanish Unai Emery, who since his arrival at Villa, has given a leap in quality to the Villans.
