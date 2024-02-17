ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham FC vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage. 
1:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Fulham FC vs Aston Villa live?

If you want to watch the match Fulham FC vs Aston Villa live on TV, your option is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Peacook App.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Fulham FC vs Aston Villa?

This is the kick-off time for Fulham FC vs Aston Villa on February 17, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus

USA: 10:00 hrs. - Telemundo Deportes and Peacook
Spain: 18:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus 
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus

1:45 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup- Aston Villa

Unai Emery's team in his last game formed like this:

Emiliano Martínez in goal; the defense composed of Mathy Cash and Alex Moreno as full-backs, while Diego Carlos and Clement Lenglet as defenders.

Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz in the middle as holding midfielders. A three-man attacking midfield line with Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey.

And as a center forward Olie Watkins.

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup- Fulham

Marco Silva's team in his last game was formed like this:

Bernd Leno in goal; the defense composed of Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson as wingers, while Issa Diop and Tim Ream as defenders.

Joao Palinha and Tom Cairney in the middle as holding midfielders. A line of three attacking midfielders with Bobby De Cordoba-Reid, Andreas Pereira and Willian.

And as a center forward, Rodrigo Muñiz.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Head to head: Fulham vs Aston Villa

With this Saturday there are 32 duels played by both teams in the Premier League.

Fulham has totaled 7 victories, 6 at home. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has 13 victories, and as a visitor they have 3 victories.

In total, there are 11 equalities that have occurred in the history between the two.

1:30 AM2 hours ago

Referees

The center referee for this Fulham FC vs Aston Villa will be Lewis Smith; Eddie Smart will be in charge of the first line; Nick Greenhalgh will be the second assistant and Darren England will act as the fourth official. 
 
In the VAR will be John Brooks as VAR referee and Natalie Aspinall as VAR assistant.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa wants to return to the champions zone

The local Aston Villa with the arrival of Unai Emery has made a leap in quality, going from being in the lower zone to compete for the European places. Today the Birmingham team is fifth in the Premier League, with 46 points, product of 14 wins and 4 draws, only 6 defeats.
The Villans need a win to keep up with Tottenham for one of the places in the next Champions League.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Fulham FC seeks important home win

The London team adds his second season in a row in the Premier League, and although it has been recognized with an ascending club, this does not seem to be the case for this Fulham of Marco Silva, the team has no relegation problems and it seems that it will remain one more season at the high level. 
1:15 AM3 hours ago

The excitement of the Premier League continues

A duel between two traditional teams of the Premier League, Fulham FC receives the visit of Aston Villa FC, in one of the important duels of Day 25 of the Premier League. 

Duels also of coaches, the Portuguese Marco Silva, revelation in the dugouts last season, faces the Spanish Unai Emery, who since his arrival at Villa, has given a leap in quality to the Villans.

1:10 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage is the home of Fulham FC, one of the most emblematic stadiums in the English capital, located on the banks of the River Thames. It currently has a capacity of 25,700 spectators and has been the home of Fulham Football Club since October 1896.
Photo: Fulham FC
Photo: Fulham FC
1:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of Fulham FC vs Aston Villa, matchday 25 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Craven Cottage, at 10:00 am.
