Tune in here Burnley vs Arsenal Live Score!
How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW, nbcsports.com and NBC Sports App.
What time is Burnley vs Arsenal match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network.
Spain: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Arsenal
In Arsenal, the presence of Bukayo Saka stands out. The 22-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 10 goals and seven assists in 23 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1994 minutes.
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and three assists in 14 games played, starting 13 of them. He has 1134 minutes in total.
Burnley vs Arsenal history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 93 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 44 victories, while Burnley has won 28, for a balance of 21 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 46 matches, where the Clarets have the advantage with 18 wins over the 16 that the Gunners have won, and the 12 draws that have taken place.
Arsenal
Led by Mikel Arteta, the Gunners will be looking to extend their run of five consecutive wins in this fixture. They have been in positive form of late, demonstrating remarkable efficiency by scoring 16 goals in the last four games. This winning streak keeps the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City in the exciting race for the league title.
Burnley
Under Vincent Kompany, the team has another chance to break a seven-game losing streak, including five matches against the top five in the standings.
The need to win is urgent for Burnley as they look to climb out of the relegation places. This upcoming game represents a crucial opportunity to vindicate themselves and start accumulating much-needed points.