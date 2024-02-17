ADVERTISEMENT

Burnley vs Arsenal

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Burnley vs Arsenal live match, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor.
Burnley vs Arsenal match for Premier League

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Arsenal of February 17th, 2023 in several countries:

Key player - Arsenal

In Arsenal, the presence of Bukayo Saka stands out. The 22-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 10 goals and seven assists in 23 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1994 minutes.

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and three assists in 14 games played, starting 13 of them. He has 1134 minutes in total.

Burnley vs Arsenal history

These two teams have met 114 times. The statistics are in favor of Arsenal, who have emerged victorious on 56 occasions, while Burnley have won on 34 occasions, leaving a balance of 24 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 93 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 44 victories, while Burnley has won 28, for a balance of 21 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 46 matches, where the Clarets have the advantage with 18 wins over the 16 that the Gunners have won, and the 12 draws that have taken place.

Arsenal

Arsenal are in third place in the Premier League table, just behind Manchester City, with whom they are level on points but behind on one of the play-off criteria. However, the team arrives full of motivation after an emphatic 6-0 win over West Ham last weekend.

Led by Mikel Arteta, the Gunners will be looking to extend their run of five consecutive wins in this fixture. They have been in positive form of late, demonstrating remarkable efficiency by scoring 16 goals in the last four games. This winning streak keeps the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City in the exciting race for the league title.

Burnley

Recently, Burnley have suffered 3-1 defeats to contenders such as Manchester City and Liverpool, who are fighting for the league title. However, in their last meeting at Anfield, they showed promising passages, demonstrating consistent stretches of competitive play. Despite this, they could have secured a point with a better result.

Under Vincent Kompany, the team has another chance to break a seven-game losing streak, including five matches against the top five in the standings.

The need to win is urgent for Burnley as they look to climb out of the relegation places. This upcoming game represents a crucial opportunity to vindicate themselves and start accumulating much-needed points. 

The match will be played at Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Arsenal match will be played at Turf Moor, located in the city of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
Burnley vs Arsenal

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
